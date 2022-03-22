Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the airport technologies market are Thales ATM S. A, Honeywell Airport Solutions, Siemens Airports, Raytheon Corp, CISCO Systems,Inc, Hitachi,Ltd, Bosch Security Systems,Inc, Rockwell Automation, Analogic, Smiths Detection International, Oshkosh Truck Corp, MATRIX SYSTEMS, DSG SYSTEMS AG, Airport Information Systems,Ltd, Garrett Metal Detectors, KUKA Roboter, Passur Truck Corp, Pensher Skytech, Vanderlande Industries, Syagen Technology, ArincInc, A4 Vision, Alstom Aerospace airports and American Lafrance Corp.

The global airport technologies market is expected to grow from $11.35 billion in 2021 to $12.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $14.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The airport technologies market consists of sales of airport technologies that enable a hassle free and convenient customer experience at the airport. The different types of airport technologies include airport communications, airport management systems and software, digital signage systems, fire-fighting systems, security systems, car parking systems, passenger management systems, baggage management systems, cargo control systems, landing aid, and guidance and lighting systems.



The main types of airport technologies are airport digital signage systems, car parking systems, airport communications, landing aids, guidance and lighting, passenger, baggage and cargo handling control systems, and airport management software.Landing aids help aircraft in an approach and landing, flashing light, radio beacon, communicating device or radar device or any system are some landing aids.



Airport technologies are used in small, medium and large domestic airport and international airports.



The regions covered in the airport technologies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rise in illegal immigration is a key driver of the airport technologies market.According to data published by the German Federal Police, by the end of October 2020, a total of 1,569 migrants illegally entered Germany from Norway, Sweden and Denmark since the beginning of 2020 .



To curb illegal immigration, advanced airport technologies are being increasingly used.In this regard, airport technology in the form of facial recognition has led to many arrests for illegal immigration at airports.



Similarly, technologies such as Mobile Passport Control (MPC) and radio-frequency identification (RFID) based tracking solution have been deployed in many airports.The MPC technology uses a mobile app that allows US citizens or visitors from Canada to expedite their entry into the USA.



This app has been approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



Insufficient airport safety regulations in many countries is a major restraint on the airport technologies market.This is mainly due to lack of strict mandate in some countries to further improve the existing airport technologies.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit revealed that India had insufficient safety regulations in airports.The FAA audit concluded that insufficient airport safety regulations and a decline in safety ranking of the Indian airports can be directly attributed to lack of advancement of airport technologies in the country.



Insufficient airport safety regulations continue to be an important restraint restricting the growth of the airport technologies market.



The implementation of automated baggage handling systems is an emerging trend in the airport technologies market.Automated baggage handling systems involve the use of small robotic vehicles that carry baggage from the conveyor belt, through the security system and finally to the respective aircraft carriers.



The use of this technology is expected to reduce the number of bags lost at airports. According to airline information technology company SITA, the total number of lost bags reduced to 5.60 lost bags per thousand passengers in 2019. In February 2019, Vanderlande, a logistics company based in the Netherlands signed an agreement with Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) to improve quality, efficiency and flexibility of autonomous baggage handling at the Hong Kong airport.



The countries covered in the airport technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

