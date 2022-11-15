Airport staff are trained to look out for this item worn by more than two million travellers

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network Sunflower Lanyards non-visible disability autism airports tui jet2 ryanair gatwick - Getty

Lengthy passport control queues, crowded waiting lounges, red eye flights, delays and packed aeroplanes with minimal leg room. Anyone who has travelled with young children will know that it can be challenging at the best of times, but when you have a neurodiverse child, a busy airport and flight can become a sensory, meltdown-inducing nightmare.

That’s why, as the mother of an autistic child, I was thrilled when I heard the news that Ryanair has become the latest airline – and the first in Ireland – to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network. The scheme, which was launched at Gatwick airport in 2016, recognises Sunflower Lanyards – a symbol worn by those with a non-visible disability, including autism, a chronic illness, a learning difficulty or visual impairment, and anyone who may require extra assistance in airports and on flights.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network estimates that globally around one in seven of us lives with a disability – around 80 per cent of which are invisible, meaning that approximately one billion people are currently living with a non-visible disability.

Ryanair, which flies to 36 countries, has developed a comprehensive training programme, launched last month, for all staff including pilots, cabin crew and support teams to help identify the Sunflower, and to gain a better understanding of non-visible disabilities.

In February of this year, British Airways became the first UK airline to officially recognise the Sunflower Lanyard, and in 2019 it also became the first to be awarded the Autism Friendly Award by the National Autistic Society.

A number of other airlines, including Tui and Jet2, also recognise the lanyard, which is just as well considering more than two million travellers are estimated to wear one.

The experiences at airports and the general level of awareness can, however, vary significantly.

Gatwick, for example, introduced training about lanyards and a special assistance desk back in 2016. In 2018, it became the first UK airport to introduce a Sensory Room in its North Terminal. The room is wheelchair accessible and free to use but must be pre-booked.

At Heathrow they have specially trained assistance staff to help and a sensory room, but you need to let the airline know 48 hours in advance if you would like to use it. At Glasgow, you need to book ‘DPNA assistance’ when you make your flight reservation, and Manchester recently teamed up with the National Autistic Society to help train staff and produce a booklet. Bristol airport also joined forces with OCS Group, a facilities management firm, in 2017 to help train staff on managing passengers with invisible disabilities and won an award.

Globally, the Sunflower lanyard is recognised in hundreds of airports across the world, all of which are listed on the Hidden Disabilities website. The list includes JFK, Singapore Changi, Sydney, Stockholm and Copenhagen, to name but a few. Most airports offer them free of charge at information points.

Mixed experiences

Yet only last month, a mum who was boarding a flight with her autistic son at Cardiff Airport, claimed she was accused of queue jumping by staff, despite the fact she had contacted the airport beforehand and her son was wearing a lanyard.

Our own experience at Birmingham and Zante airport last summer was overwhelmingly positive. Both my son, Eddie, and I were wearing lanyards and we were ushered through to the special assistance desk at Birmingham on our arrival and asked if we needed any additional help. I had called ahead beforehand and been told about the Sensory Room which was a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle for Eddie. We flew with Jet2 and the staff at Zante quickly spotted our lanyards and whizzed us through passport control and onto the flight. It made a huge difference.

When I asked some fellow parents of children with non-visible disabilities what their experience of flying with a lanyard had been like, the results were generally encouraging – but quite mixed.

Stephanie Astro, a single autistic parent with three neurodivergent teenagers, said some airports and airlines can be inconsistent with their approach. “Stansted tried to put me in a wheelchair because I was struggling with the sensory input and the 'assistant' wasn't waiting for me to check everyone. I would recommend printing off information about any support items you need, such as weighted or squeeze vests beforehand,” she advises.

Sarah Paxton, mum to a seven year old autistic son, says wearing a lanyard made a huge difference to her and her son last time she travelled. “My son’s invisible disability was not questioned and we were whizzed through passport control without any issues. It was the first time we had received support from a fully operational and worthwhile SEN service without there being an additional cost,” she says. “I wish other services could take a leaf from the sunshine lanyard system and support the people who need it most.”

Hayley Finley, a teacher and parent to three year old Eli, says: “I have just travelled without a lanyard and I can definitely say that I will never go without it again. My son was overwhelmed by the queue at passport control in Birmingham and I had to drag him along the floor like a mop for 45 minutes, lying down with his harness on. All the people with lanyards were through within five to 10 minutes.”

Finley says she was so stressed before the trip, she forgot to get a lanyard. The journey out wasn’t too bad, she said, but landing back to the UK was a different matter. “There were staff everywhere and no one offered to support us – I asked for them to fetch us a pushchair or wheelchair or anything I could push him around on, but they said they couldn’t – despite the fact that we had just passed a row of complimentary pushchairs.”

However, Jaime Fagan, mother to two autistic children, points out that some children on the autism spectrum – especially those who have a diagnosis of Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA), such as her son – might refuse to wear a lanyard and not receive the necessary support. “During the pandemic when my teenager couldn’t wear a mask, we got a lot of lip from people about it. We always politely told them that he is autistic. More than one person replied that he should be wearing a lanyard.”

Fagan believes people with hidden disabilities shouldn’t have to advertise it in order to get the support they need. “I think that a quiet request from a carer should suffice.”

Significant progress

Rebecca Da Re, mum to 11 year old neurodiverse Romeo, believes that the prolific use of lanyards over the pandemic caused too much confusion and detracted from the Sunflower lanyard’s main purpose.

“The lanyards were actively promoted and used during the pandemic to signify general mask exemption, and so much of the awareness and understanding was taken away by this,” she notes. “The impact of hidden disabilities was lessened and diluted. Perhaps now we are returning to 'normal', plus the addition of many more airlines and airports to the scheme, will mean the increased public awareness again too.”

Da Re says the Sensory Room at Gatwick airport has been a huge help to her when she travels with Romeo. “Our son can get anxious and overwhelmed when travelling, going through security, the scanning machines, beeps and potential alarm sounds being the most challenging for him. By the time we have been through this process, the lounge provides a safe space and allows time for him to breathe, decompress, release, and get all of the sensory input he needs before we move on to the flight.”

Jayne Cherrington-Cook, mum to 12-year-old Milo, who is autistic, disagrees – saying that the pandemic actually helped raise awareness. “There are lots of times where we've been waved to the front of queues thanks to the lanyard, and long may it continue! Now my son is getting to the teen stage, he can sometimes be really self-conscious about wearing one, but is happy to in situations like the airport as he knows how much it helps.”

Da Re believes we still have a long way to go before the Sunflower Lanyard becomes a symbol which is universally recognised, but that significant progress has been made since it first launched six years ago.

“Of course, it goes without saying the ultimate 'wish' is for the Sunflower Lanyards to be recognised internationally and within Europe,” she explains. ”The awareness beyond physical disability assistance we have experienced is limited to say the least.”

It’s clear there is still some way to go – but with slow and steady progress being made, it seems the future is gradually brightening for those travelling with non-visible disabilities.

