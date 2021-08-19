Airport Robots Market Size to Grow Substantially at 16.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Airport Robots Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Landside, Terminal), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Airport Robots Market Information by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Market Scope:

Airport robots are a cutting-edge concept that has been implemented in several airports throughout the world. It is projected that robots will replace human airport workers in terms of conducting airport operations in the near future. Several airports are conducting tests to provide customers with entertainment, information, and advice. With the rapid advancement of technology, an increasingly robotic future for airports appears to be a certain conclusion. The usage of robotic technology in airports is set to grow, although at a slow pace, with certain models requiring the presence of a human before becoming fully autonomous.

Market Drivers:

The expanding use of airport security robots for security applications is highly sensitive, and it necessitates manual labor, which raises overall costs. The use of robots, on the other hand, lowers security costs while enhancing efficacy. Airports worldwide are under increased pressure to become more efficient as air travel picks up after a year of decline. Many people identify airports with delays, expense, and inconvenient experiences, associations that are becoming increasingly unfavorable as the world becomes more responsive due to digitization. Due to the increasing deployment of airport robots for cleaning services and security applications, the worldwide airport robots market has seen significant spreading out in recent years.

Competitive Landscape

The distinguished contenders in the airport robots market are

ABB Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

SoftBank Corp.

Stanley Robotics

SITA

YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S

ECA GROUP

Avidbots Corp

Cyberdyne Inc

Market Restraints

The high cost of manufacturing airport robots is anticipated to stifle the market's expansion and can be viewed as a major limitation on the global market. Since robots are a substantial investment, airports must develop efficient, high-performing use cases to capitalize on them. This aspect is estimated to be a major restriction for the overall development of the market for airport robots.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global pandemic COVID 19 is having a significant impact on the global airport robotics industry. Flight cancellations throughout the world as a result of the government's strict requirement for a complete lockdown have had a significant impact on the market. To avoid any unintended accidents at airports throughout the world, the key parties have begun testing autonomous robots that are expected to assist security employees in providing proper security at the airport. Automated cleaning methods give a ray of continuity in a continuously changing airport environment, as government requirements shift in reaction to the advent of new Covid-19 versions.

Market Segmentation

In the application segment, the terminal segment is estimated to lead the development of the overall market in the duration of the forecast period. For instance, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., a global pioneer in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, stated that a direct client had placed a 6-unit order with its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD). Although the end-user for these 6 ROSA180 units has not been revealed, a significant US airport authority owns and administers more than one airport.

Regional Insights

With the presence of major competitors in the industry and the increasing automation of airports, North America is likely to lead the airport robotics market. As North America has the world's busiest airports, the government is anticipated to raise spending to assure safety considerably. Recently, Amazon has approved the installation of its $1.5 billion aviation hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and begun operations there. In 2019, Amazon began construction on the 800,000square-foot complex, which now includes robots, kilometers of conveyor belts, and more.

Due to the country's early adoption of airport automation technologies. For example, A successful testing of a 5G robot for perimeter-fencing security checks was recently completed at Hans Christian Andersen Airport. TDC NET's Ericsson-powered 5G, which was trialed in collaboration with the Danish Technological Institute, was used to connect the robot. Spot, the Institute's four-legged mobile robot designed by robotics company Boston Dynamics, was connected to TDC NET's nationwide commercial 5G network as part of the agreement. Spot had previously only completed duties for the Institute via Wi-Fi, which had a restricted range of connectivity and required the robot's operator to be within 30 meters of the robot. Due to the increasing adoption of automation technology at airports, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a high CAGR during the projection period. Increased defense spending by countries such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates is driving up demand for robots in the Middle East and Africa region.

