Is airport parking full? You have options for holiday travel in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

South Florida’s two major airports are expecting huge holiday crowds to pass through the terminals ahead of Christmas and through New Year’s.

That means lines at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International. It also means parking garages that fill up fast.

If you’re driving to the airport, that could be trouble.

We have some tips to get around the parking crunch. Here’s what to know:

Parking options at airports

If you’re flying from MIA, you can try to find a spot at the new Economy Park and Ride lot, which is cheaper than MIA’s garages. FLL will likely open its overflow lot, too.

MIA’s Economy Park and Ride Lot, which has 460 spaces, opened in November and offers “monitored parking and a free shuttle service to the MIA terminal every 15 minutes” for $12 per day. The lot, which doesn’t accept reservations, is at Northwest 45th Avenue between 13th and 15th streets.

Where else can I park near the airport?

If possible, try to eliminate the need for parking and consider other options. You could ask someone to drop you off, park with valet or take a taxi or an Uber, Tri-Rail, the bus and Metrorail.

But if you have to park, you can rent a parking spot at a nearby hotel or private parking lot and hop on a free shuttle and to your terminal. Parking at these locations can sometimes cost less or even more than an airport garage.

You can also check the following locations and resources:

▪ Cheap Airport Parking lists nearby hotels and parking lots that offer parking for MIA and FLL travelers. You make a reservation, just like you would for a rental car. Most hotel parking lots you’ll find on this site are open around the clock, have security and offer a free shuttle to the airport. For more information, visit cheapairportparking.org.

▪ Park ‘N Fly offers valet parking and indoor parking near MIA at 3901 NW 28th St., and is open around the clock. The Miami lot offers a free shuttle to and from the airport and accepts cancellations up to a minute ahead of your reservation. For more information, visit pnf.com

▪ Park ‘N Go, 1101 Eller Dr. in Fort Lauderdale, and Self Park FLL, 901 Old Griffin Rd. in Dania Beach, are self-parking lots that offer shuttles to and from Fort Lauderdale’s airport. To learn about prices, availability and cancellation policies for Park ‘N Go, visit gator.bookparkngo.com and for Self Park FLL, visit selfparkfll.com.

▪ SpotHero lets people reserve parking spots at cities across North America, including near the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports. The Chicago-based parking reservation service website states that it has helped park 40 million cars since 2011. You can search for a spot using the airport tab to find places that offer free shuttle services. To check prices, availability and cancellation policies, visit spothero.com.

▪ ParkWhiz and its sister company BestParking can help you find parking near the airports. For more information about ParkWhiz, visit parkwhiz.com and about BestParking, visit bestparking.com.

What should I keep in mind?

▪ Do your research before booking a spot. Read customer reviews, check the lot’s address and try to drive by the site before your trip. If parking at a hotel, ask about its airport shuttle’s hours.

▪ Check Groupon for parking discounts and shop around. But keep in mind that if the deal is too good to be true, it might be a scam.

▪ Don’t wait until the last minute to reserve an off-site airport parking spot. If you find a lot that lets you cancel your parking reservation until the last minute, it can allow you to gauge the parking situation at the airport.

▪ Follow MIA and FLL on Twitter for updates on parking availability at each airport.