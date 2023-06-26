Airport Employee Killed After Being ‘Ingested’ By Plane Engine

A 2018 file photo shows a Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-90 passenger jet taxiing after landing at San Antonio International Airport in Texas.

A 2018 file photo shows a Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-90 passenger jet taxiing after landing at San Antonio International Airport in Texas.

An employee for the San Antonio International Airport was killed after being “ingested” by a plane engine on Friday night, NBC affiliate WOAI reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred as Delta Flight 1111 landed at the airport and taxied to the gate using a single engine, according to the report. Exact details surrounding the employee’s death, including their identity, have not been released, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation,” the San Antonio International Airport said in a statement to WOAI. “We will share more information as details become available.”

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Delta said in a statement to HuffPost on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, and the San Antonio airport did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

In December, an American Airlines ground crew member was killed in a similar accident in Montgomery, Alabama, which led to a $15,625 fine from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Related...