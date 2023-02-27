New airport construction to bring bigger gates, faster security, better baggage claims

DENVER — From better baggage claims to faster security screening and bathrooms, airports across the country are receiving nearly $1 billion in new federal aid to modernize, improve and streamline.

Among the winners: The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Other airports securing significant funding include Denver International, Chicago-O'Hare International, Orlando International and Boston's Logan International.

How many airports will get federal funding?

In all, 99 airports are receiving funding, which will also help with energy efficiency, building new terminals and installing new jet bridges. Some of the projects will improve terminal ventilation, a concern for some travelers given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience comes at the right time,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies."

Funding comes from the $1.2 trillion 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Some of the money would have been allocated via the normal federal budget process, but the infrastructure law included billions of dollars in additional spending for roads, bridges, airports and other construction projects.

The law provides about $1 billion each year for five years as part of an overall $25 billion package to improve air travel nationally.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New airport construction expected across US from $1 billion in aid