AirPods, Robot Vacuums, & More Black Friday Tech Deals Come Early

Despite a tumultuous 2020 year, there are a few excellent things to look forward to: including (but not limited to!) the new year just around the corner AND a plethora of budget-happy Black Friday deals — many of which are already rolling out on the tech front. We're talking everything from Apple's famed AirPods Pros to Amazon's bestselling Echos and a whole lot more arriving well before Thanksgiving day.



Since many of us won't be traveling for the holidays, we'll be utilizing this prolonged time at home to upgrade our spaces with the biggest markdowns on the best high-tech gadgets we can get our virtual carts on — and we've got sleek kitchen appliances, entertainment-enhancing essentials, and home-office setup steals at the top of our shopping lists. We're keeping track of all the really good (and really early) deals on tech dropping from now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, scroll on and bookmark this page to check back (this is only the beginning).



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Apple Apple AirPods Pro, $, available at Apple AirPods Pro, $, available at Amazon More

View photos



Apple Apple Watch Series 3, $, available at Apple Watch Series 3, $, available at Amazon More

View photos



JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $, available at Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $, available at Kohl's More

View photos



Sony SONY PlayStation 4, $, available at SONY PlayStation 4, $, available at Amazon More

View photos



Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player, $, available at Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player, $, available at Best Buy More

View photos



Lenovo Lenovo HD Chromebook, $, available at Lenovo HD Chromebook, $, available at Walmart More