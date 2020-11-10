AirPods, Robot Vacuums, & More Black Friday Tech Deals Come Early

Cortne Bonilla

Despite a tumultuous 2020 year, there are a few excellent things to look forward to: including (but not limited to!) the new year just around the corner AND a plethora of budget-happy Black Friday deals — many of which are already rolling out on the tech front. We're talking everything from Apple's famed AirPods Pros to Amazon's bestselling Echos and a whole lot more arriving well before Thanksgiving day.

Since many of us won't be traveling for the holidays, we'll be utilizing this prolonged time at home to upgrade our spaces with the biggest markdowns on the best high-tech gadgets we can get our virtual carts on — and we've got sleek kitchen appliances, entertainment-enhancing essentials, and home-office setup steals at the top of our shopping lists. We're keeping track of all the really good (and really early) deals on tech dropping from now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, scroll on and bookmark this page to check back (this is only the beginning).

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos


Apple Apple AirPods Pro, $, available at Amazon
View photos


Apple Apple Watch Series 3, $, available at Amazon
View photos


JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $, available at Kohl's
View photos


Sony SONY PlayStation 4, $, available at Amazon
View photos


Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player, $, available at Best Buy
View photos


Lenovo Lenovo HD Chromebook, $, available at Walmart
View photos


Samsung SAMSUNG Galaxy Tablet, $, available at Walmart
View photos


eufy Eufy RoboVac Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum, $, available at Walmart
View photos


Keurig Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $, available at Amazon
View photos


Amazon Amazon Echo Dot, $, available at Target
View photos


Beats Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones, $, available at Target
View photos


LG LG 70 Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $, available at Target

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Black Friday Kitchenware Deals Already On

Walmart's Already Dropping BIG Black Friday Deals

How To Shop Glossier's Black Friday Sale