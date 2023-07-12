AirPods not working? Six fixes for Apple’s earphones’ common problems

AirPods, which were first introduced in 2016, are wireless earphones developed and sold by Apple Inc (Apple)

If you love listening to music or podcasts on the go, the thought of leaving the house without your AirPods is the stuff of nightmares.

However, there will inevitably be times when Apple’s wireless earphones play up. From battery issues, to gunk buildup reducing sound, there are several things that can go wrong with the dinky earbuds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To help you troubleshoot, we’ve compiled quick fixes for some of the most common AirPod problems.

How to check AirPods’ battery and charging

Sometimes, one or both of your AirPods may be turned off due to a lack of power.

To check how much juice they have, just pop them in their charging case, bring them close to your iPhone, and open the lid. This should show you the remaining power for both the case and the AirPods.

Make sure your AirPods have enough power before trying other solutions (Apple)

Android phone users, on the other hand, will need to download a third-party app, such as PodAir from the Google Play Store, to check the battery.

If the charge status on your phone shows that each earphone isn’t charging, or if the steps above don’t solve the problem, you can try to reset your AirPods (see below).

Or, if the charging case isn’t charging, you can check if there’s any debris in the charging port and delicately remove it. You could also try a different lightning cable to see if that solves the problem.

How to reset AirPods

If your AirPods sound iffy, try resetting them. Just pop them in the charging case, close the lid and wait for 30-seconds.

Now open your case again and, on your iPhone, open Settings>tap your AirPods and scroll down to the bottom of that page to tap Forget Your Device and follow the prompts.

This is where you’ll find the setup button to reset your AirPods on the back of the charging case (Apple)

Once forgotten, close the case, wait, open it, and press and hold the back button for 15 seconds until the front of the case flashes amber then white.

Then reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone by bringing both together and tapping Connect.

How to fix low volume in one AirPod

The most common reason for a lack of audio in one AirPod is a lack of battery (see charging tips above).

But, if you notice the volume is lower in one of the buds, you can tinker with it by going to settings>accessibility>audio/visual>balance.

Here, you should make sure the balance is set in the middle.

AirPods aren’t connecting to Bluetooth

This is more likely to be due to a lack of connectivity on your phone instead of the AirPods themselves.

To check if your Bluetooth is on, go to settings>Bluetooth> and make sure to toggle the button to green.

On Android, the same option should be accessible via settings>connections.

How to clean AirPods

For regular cleaning, Apple recommends using a soft, dry, lint-free cloth on AirPods or AirPods Pro, and a dry cotton swab for the microphone and speaker meshes. It’s also fine to use a disinfectant wipe on the exterior of the earphones, but nowhere else.

As for the ear tips, where ear wax tends to accumulate, you can remove these and run them under water. Just make sure to dry them using a clean cloth afterwards before reattaching them.

Static or crackling sound in AirPods Pro? How to get a free replacement

Apple previously admitted that a small percentage of AirPods Pro were faulty. The affected units were made before October 2020 and tend to have issues with their audio and active noise cancellation.

Story continues

Specifically, the dodgy AirPods will emit crackling or static sounds in loud environments, when you’re exercising, or while talking on the phone. Active Noise cancellation may not work as expected, leading to an increase in background sounds or a loss of bass.

Thankfully, Apple is offering to replace the defective AirPods free of charge for three years after they were purchased. But, that doesn’t mean you’ll get a shiny new model with a brand new case.

Apple’s rules indicate that only a broken AirPod will be replaced, whether that’s the left, right or both earbuds. Given the case isn’t affected by the issue, this won’t be replaced either.