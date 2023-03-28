AirPods Are Legit Under $100 On Amazon Right Now

Women's Health



Wired headphones may be cool in a retro way again, but there's no denying Apple's classic AirPods still reign supreme. That's because they're super simple to use and totally fuss-free (forget about them getting caught on anything and ripping out of your ears unceremoniously). Whether you're seeking a pair to stream your favorite tunes and podcasts while hitting the treadmill or during your morning commute, you can head over to Amazon to grab them on a major sale right now.

Currently, the 2nd generation AirPods have been marked down from $159 to just $99. This is one of the lowest prices they've been since Prime Day, so it's a no-brainer to grab them stat before prices go back up again. Yup, they're nearly 40 percent off, making them under $100!

Although not the newest AirPods model available, this version is by far the most popular on Amazon, with more than 560,000 reviews and an average 4.8 out of 5 star rating. It offers perks like excellent sound quality, in-ear detection, and automatic pairing with your iPhone. Of course, these also come with the charging case that Apple users love.

And, to top it all off, they offer 24 hours of listening time, so you can easily get through a full day of running errands or training for a race before they need to be powered up.

So, what are you waiting for? Score this huge deal now for $60 off.



