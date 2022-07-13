AirPod deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best offers available now

(Amazon)

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed to return for not one, but two days from Tuesday 12 to Wednesday July 13 so get your discount-searching fingertips at the ready.

For Apple lovers out there, now’s the time to treat yourself to the latest model. You’ll find prices cut across the entire range, from the newest iPhone models, to the latest generation Apple Watch, to the most recent MacBook releases… What better time to bag a new pair of AirPods Pro?

Whether you’re using them to listen to a podcast on your commute, music whilst running, or an audiobook before bed, they’re a must-have purchase for almost everyone.

For those out there who haven’t experienced the Pro listening experience, you’re in for a treat. As well as the option of noise cancellation for full immersion in your music, they also offer transparency mode, which keeps you aware of your surroundings whilst you’re out and about, and still enjoying your tunes.

The earbuds have three sizes of silicone tips so you can choose the best fit, then the adaptive EQ tailors the audio to the shape of your ear. They are sweat and water resistant, and come with a charging case which connects to Find My so you’ll struggle losing them.

The wireless headphones are currently available with a discount of £60, reduced from £239 to £179. This is one of the best deals on the wireless headphones that we’ve seen so don’t wait to bag a bargain.

The RRP of the original Airpods (third generation) have also been slashed by 12% from £169 to £149, and over-the-ear AirPods max have gone from £549 to £449, a massive £100 saving.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

This year, the annual event ends at 11:59pm on July 13, so you’ll have to be quick to secure any bargains on your wishlist - with our help, of course. The annual event started in 2015, and has grown year on year to become one of the best sales of the year. Expect up to 50 per cent off everything from tech, to food, to beauty, to fashion, and even more off Amazon Devices and Prime Video.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

Yes, but if you’re not a Prime customer yet, fear not. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial which will give you access to the sales as well as an abundance of perks which includes one-day delivery, and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music (meaning you can make the most of your new AirPods!).

The standard subscription costs £7.99 per month, or £79 per year, and for students it’s only £3.99 a month.

What type of deals are available?

If previous years are anything to go by, there will be an ever-changing sea of deals on offer. First and foremost, there will be the traditional deals that run for the full 48 hours. Then, you’ll see Deals Of The Day, which will be available for 24 hours on the Amazon UK deals page, and Lightning Deals, which will only last a matter of hours.

We’ll be running a live blog throughout the event, so make sure you keep a watchful eye on the updates because you’ll need to get in there quick. The discounts only last as long as the stock; once it’s gone, it’s gone.

