Airo Brands Announces Expanded Partnership With Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. to Launch Airo Products in New Jersey's Cannabis Market

New Jersey will add to Airo's National Footprint of 16 States plus Puerto Rico

TRENTON, N.J., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIRO BRANDS, Inc. ("Airo"), a multi-state CPG company focused on proprietary inhalation products, announces the partnership with ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC. ("AWH"; CSE: AAWH.U; OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis.

Airo is a leading cannabis inhalation brand, available in more than 1,300 dispensaries across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Offering the premium AiroPro, AiroSport & AiroX technology, as well as their unique AiroPod cartridge oil formulations, Airo is one of the top selling brands in several markets, including Illinois, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Maryland.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with AWH, who have been fantastic partners in Illinois and Michigan. Bringing Airo to New Jersey builds on our national footprint and we look forward to delighting Garden State consumers!" said Airo CEO, Richard Yost.

"We are delighted to bring Airo's premier inhalation products to our retail customers at our owned dispensaries in New Jersey and to our wholesale partners throughout the state. Expanding the product offering available in New Jersey is among our top priorities for 2022," said President and Co-Founder, Frank Perullo.

About Airo:

Airo is a leading national brand with a mission to delight consumers with premium inhalation experiences. Now in 16 States and Puerto Rico, Airo can be found in over 1,300 dispensaries. Its award-winning products have made Airo a top seller in several U.S. states. Airo can be found in dispensaries throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at www.airobrands.com.

About Ascend:

AWH is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Airo Media Contact:

info@airobrands.com

AWH Media Contact

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

650-269-9530

awh@mattio.com

AWH Investor Contact

Rebecca Koar

(617) 453-4042 ext. 90102

IR@awholdings.com

