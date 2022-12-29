Which airlines had the most on-time arrivals in 2022? Here are the Cirium rankings

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Delta Air Lines was the industry's most reliable in North America in 2022, according to aviation analytics company Cirium, which ranked airlines by on-time arrivals.

The company released the results for North American airlines from its annual On-Time Performance Review for 2022 on Thursday. The company tracked over 99% of flights in North America through Dec. 15, before a winter storm brought mass disruptions to flights amid holiday travel this month.

On-time flights are those that arrive "within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival," the company said in a news release. Delta Air Lines placed first for the second year in a row, with more than 84% of its nearly 960,000 flights arriving on time.

“Congratulations to Delta Air Lines for their excellent punctuality performance in Cirium’s 2022 On-Time Performance Review, getting their passengers to their destination on time across North America as the market revived during 2022," Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen said in a news release. "Ramping back up operations so quickly after an enforced slowdown is not easy to do."

How many flights arrived on time in 2022?

Nearly 72% of the more than 5 million flights Cirium tracked through that period in North America made it to their destination on time.

Which airlines had the most on-time flights in 2022?

The company ranked nine other North American airlines in addition to Delta.

  • Alaska Airlines placed second, with over 81% of its more than 231,000 arriving on time.

  • United Airlines came in third with an on-time arrival rating of over 81%, out of nearly 750,000 flights.

  • American Airlines landed in fourth place. Nearly 79% of the airline's more than 1 million flights got in on time.

  • Southwest Airlines placed fifth, with close to 75% of its nearly 1.3 million flights arriving on time.

  • Frontier Airlines came in sixth. The low-cost carrier had an on-time arrival rating of close to 69% out of nearly 162,000 flights.

  • JetBlue Airways placed seventh. Over 67% of its more than 327,000 flights landed on time.

  • Allegiant Air ranked at number eight, with over 66% of its nearly 111,000 flights arriving on time.

  • WestJet placed ninth. Among the Canadian airline's more than 89,000 flights, over 60% had on-time arrivals.

  • Air Canada came in last at number 10, with over 55% of its more than 143,000 flights getting in on time.

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights said he would consider an on-time arrival rate above 79% good, while below that would be bad. "Those figures vary somewhat airline to airline and month to month," he told USA TODAY in an email. On-time percentages "will plummet" for December in the wake of the winter storm, for example, he said.

Air travelers faced a particularly rough summer in 2022, with airlines canceling large numbers of flights and delaying almost a quarter of all flights by 15 minutes or longer, though they were generally performing better by fall. Numerous factors can contribute to delays, including weather and air traffic control staffing, as well as how an airline schedules its crews and aircraft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which airlines had the most on-time arrivals in 2022? Here's the list

