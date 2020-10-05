Airlines forced to court leisure passengers with deals, perks and new destinations

You know them. You may even be one.

They used to fly solo, often toting briefcases instead of daypacks, and filled the front of the plane, taking full advantage of perks such as ample upgrades and free cocktails.

Now these same business travelers are showing up with their families as leisure travelers clad in shorts instead of business suits. As vacationers, they are ready to take trips despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

That's forcing airlines to treat leisure passengers with more respect simply because there are no longer business travelers – the airfare fat cats – to help fill planes.

When it comes to a recovery in the airline industry, "we've said from the beginning that leisure was going to lead the way, mainly because businesses are still really trying to figure out what it's going to look like when things normalize," Paul Jacobson, Delta Air Lines' chief financial officer, told analysts on an investment firm conference call last month.

To hook more back-of-the-plane passengers, airlines add domestic Sunbelt cities and Mexico and Caribbean routes, offer deep fare discounts rejigger incentives and relax booking rules.

No-change fees woo wary vacationers

The latest proof that airlines are serious about wooing leisure travelers came in August when United, American, Delta, Alaska and Hawaiian airlines banished change fees on all but the cheapest no-frills tickets, a move that pressures Southwest Airlines, which hasn't had them.

Business travelers were more likely to book costly unrestricted tickets that allowed them to switch travel dates without penalty. Leisure travelers were locked in, knowing a $200 change fee could be more than the price of their ticket.

"One of the biggest impediments to leisure travel is the change fee," said Peter Greenberg, host of the "Eye on Travel" radio show.

Airlines are trying to appeal to more leisure passengers, including adding routes to vacation destinations such as Fort Myers, Fla. More

American Airlines ditched another rule that penalized leisure flyers. It said it will allow passengers to fly standby without an extra fee, taking an earlier flight if empty seats are available.

It's unknown whether the changes make a difference in bookings. Airlines fly their planes an average of about a third full, and the industry collectively loses about $5 billion a month, said Nicholas Calio, CEO of the trade group Airlines for America.

Virtually all have cut fares based on the dearth of passengers. From there, major airlines are taking different approaches when it comes to bringing in more leisure traffic.

New routes, perks abound

While business travel is off 95%, American Airlines focuses on leisure destinations in Florida, Texas and Arizona, Vasu Raja, the airline's chief revenue officer, told an investment conference last month.

"The customer mix is changing," Raja said. More customers are under age 40, and more travel for leisure or a mix of leisure and business and lack the kind of loyalty to the airline that would make them eligible for perks such as class upgrades.

American beefed up service to Mexican resort destinations and will add seasonal service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix to La Paz and Loreto, Mexico, starting in December, spokesman Andrea Koos said. In an unusual move, American gives "bonus" frequent-flyer miles to passengers who redeem their miles for free trips instead of just letting them earn miles for paid travel.

Delta's Jacobson said leisure customers travel on shorter notice, often booking a week to 10 days ahead of time to try to avoid cities they surmise will be hot spots for the coronavirus.

In its effort to hook vacationers, United Airlines introduced an "Explore Destinations" interactive tool on its website that allows leisure passengers to see the lowest fares to many cities in a single view. They can decide where to vacation based on the best deal or sort by specific interests, such as cities known for their brewpubs, national parks or snorkeling.

