Airlines face latest test in July 4th weekend rush

Airline planes Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Airlines that have struggled with canceled and delayed flights over the last two holidays face a fresh test of their ability to handle crowds as travelers flock to airports over the Fourth of July weekend, The Associated Press reports.

Air travel has rebounded to near-pre-pandemic levels. Thunderstorms caused sporadic disruptions in the days before the weekend rush. American Airlines had to scrap 8 percent of its Tuesday and Wednesday flights, according to FlightAware. United Airlines canceled 4 percent.

Travelers who plan to drive will face near-record fuel prices. The nationwide average gas price hit a nominal all-time high of $5.02 per gallon in mid-June, and was $4.86 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

