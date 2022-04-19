Airlines have dropped their mask mandates. But where are masks still required?

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Travel is looking completely different today than it did yesterday – or any day in the past two years – as masks are now optional on just about every major mode of transportation.

From airlines to rideshare companies, transportation providers have quickly pivoted after a federal judge in Florida voided the federal mask mandate on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which failed to justify the order and didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures.

"As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, CDC’s January 29, 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect," the CDC said in a statement also posted on its website. "Therefore, CDC will not enforce the order. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

A Biden administration official said federal agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps, but the Transportation Security Administration would not enforce the mandate at this time.

Here's what that means for travelers.

Are masks required on planes?

Every major U.S. airline has now made face masks optional for passengers and employees. That includes the Delta, United, American and Southwest as well as Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant, and newer airlines like Breeze and Avelo.

"You may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated – remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required," Delta told travelers in a statement.

Other airlines reminded travelers to respect the decisions of people who choose to continue wearing masks.

"We look forward to seeing your smiles on board & encourage kindness & respect for those who continue to mask," Sun Country Airlines tweeted.

Several airlines noted that some destinations, particularly abroad, may still require masking up.

Like airlines, many airports across the country are leaning on TSA guidance and lifting mask requirements. Airports like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas Fort Worth International and Los Angeles International have made masks optional. However both Chicago's O'Hare and Midway International appeared to still require masks.

"The safety and security of passengers and employees is the highest priority for the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA)," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement Tuesday. "The CDA will continue to follow, observe and enforce all guidance by federal, state and local health and security authorities. This includes Illinois Executive Order 2022-06 which requires masks on public transportation and in transportation hubs."

Are masks required on trains?

Amtrak is still encouraging, but not requiring face masks on its trains.

"While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," Amtrak said in a statement. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

Brightline, which provides rail service in Florida, has made face masks optional but suggested for people who are considered "high-risk," including people who are not fully vaccinated.

Regional commuter train and subway policies may vary across the country.

Local transportation seems to be still catching up to the changes with some like L.A. Metro and MTA in New York City still requiring riders to wear a mask.

Are masks required on buses?

Coach USA, Megabus and Greyhound are no longer requiring face masks for passengers or employees.

"The CDC still recommends wearing a mask while on public transit and we encourage customers to make the choice that makes sense for them," Coach USA and Megabus Vice President Colin Emberson said in a statement. "Please be mindful that masks may still be required while traveling through the bus stations we serve."

Greyhound still required face masks as of Monday evening but in a statement via communications specialist Crystal Booker Tuesday, the company said: "In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate, face masks on all our buses and facilities is optional with the following exceptions: Face masks are required on cross border trips into Canada and Mexico until Canada and Mexico remove their requirements. Face masks will still be required if mandated by local municipalities."

Do I need to wear a mask on Uber or Lyft?

Mask are now optional for both riders and drivers on Uber and Lyft.

"Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences," Uber posted on its website. "And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

Uber also noted that the CDC still recommends wearing face masks.

"Anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so," Lyft said in a statement. "As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don’t wish to take."

Travelers walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on April 19, 2022.
What do travelers think?

Eighty-year-old Robert Reidy of Santa Fe, New Mexico called the judge's mask ruling "ridiculous."

"I think that we need to comply with the perception of what’s good for everyone," Reidy said at Oakland International Airport Monday night.

"It still feels a little risky at this point. Cases go up and they go down," added David Peterkofsky of Oakland, California. "We're not out of the woods yet."

The reason the federal mask mandate was extended last week through May 3 was due to a rise in cases of coronavirus subvariants, like omicron BA.2.

But the ruling couldn't come soon enough for Nicole Kelso of Dallas.

"We prefer not to wear masks, but if it's required, we'll put it on," Kelso said at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. "We're from Texas, and we haven't been wearing masks for about a year and a half."

Pat Cane of Walnut Creek, California also said he'll follow whatever the rules are.

"I won’t wear a mask if not mandated,” he said. “We have to move on and get to the point where we treat (COVID) like any other virus. We can’t continue to shut down the economy or jobs.”

Contributing: Bailey Schulz, Dawn Gilbertson, Morgan Hines, Terry Collins, USA TODAY

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o