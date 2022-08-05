Airlines cancel, reroute flights during Chinese military drills near Taiwan

Joyce Lee and Jamie Freed
·3 min read
Handout of Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command drill

By Joyce Lee and Jamie Freed

SEOUL (Reuters) - Some airlines have cancelled flights to Taipei and rerouted others using nearby airspace that has been closed to civilian traffic during Chinese military exercises sparked by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest-ever drills in the Taiwan Strait, set to run until noon local time (0400 GMT) on Sunday in six zones encircling much of the island.

The airspace involved is comparatively small, but the disruption is hampering travel between Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said it had cancelled flights between Seoul and Taipei on Friday and Saturday, and would delay a flight on Sunday due to the exercises.

Singapore Airlines Ltd said it had cancelled its Friday flights between Singapore and Taipei due to "evolving airspace restrictions" and would continue to monitor the situation in case more adjustments were needed.

Japan's ANA Holdings Inc and Japan Airlines Co Ltd are still operating flights to Taipei as normal, spokespeople for the airlines said, but are avoiding the affected airspace on those flights, as well as on routes to Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday its flights were avoiding designated airspace zones around Taiwan, in a move that could lead to more flying time for some flights.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 showed Taiwanese carriers China Airlines Ltd and EVA Airways Corp were still flying to and from the island as of Friday morning, as was Philippine Airlines and cargo carriers FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc, though avoiding the areas affected by the military drills.

Emirates was still scheduled to fly to Taipei on Friday, according to its website.

Taiwan, along with mainland China and Hong Kong, is one of the few places in the world that still requires quarantine for arrivals because of COVID-19, triggering reduced demand for travel to the island that means there are far fewer flights than before the pandemic.

OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative that shares information on flight risks, said the Chinese military exercises would affect major routes between Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, leading to re-routings that could take longer and burn extra fuel.

The airspace involved, however, is minor in its impact on the global aviation industry compared to the decision by most airlines to bypass overflight of other places like Russia, Ukraine, Afghanistan, North Korea, Iraq and Syria.

The avoidance of Russian airspace, for example, has led to a near four-hour increase in flight times between Finland and Japan.

Taiwan said on Wednesday it was negotiating with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China flies 22 fighter jets into Taiwan’s airspace, Taipei defence officials claim

    Tokyo lodges diplomatic protest at action hours before Nancy Pelosi due to visit

  • RNC Considering Resolution Calling Taiwan 'Free And Sovereign' Nation

    Emails reviewed by HuffPost reveal RNC members are crafting language to address the island nation, which China still views as its territory.

  • Vandenberg calls off Minuteman III missile test launch due to tensions with China

    The move comes amid U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-Pelosi hails Taiwan's free society as China holds military drills, vents anger

    China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" in a speech to the parliament in Taipei on Wednesday. Beijing demonstrated its anger with Pelosi's presence on an island that it says is part of China with a burst of military activity in the surrounding waters, and by summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, saying that it shows unwavering U.S. commitment to Taiwan's democracy.

  • Japan protests after Chinese missiles land in its exclusive economic zone

    Five ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday, part of military exercises launched by China earlier in the day. The exercises, China's largest ever in the Taiwan Strait, began as scheduled at midday and included live-firing in the waters to the north, south and east of Taiwan, bringing tensions in the area to their highest in a quarter century. "To have five Chinese missiles fall within Japan's EEZ like this is a first," Kishi told reporters.

  • Japan, U.S. to cooperate on maintaining peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the United States agreed on Friday to work together on maintaining peace in the increasingly tense Taiwan Strait, amid unprecedented military drills by China including five missiles that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Japan on the last stage of an Asian trip that included a brief and unannounced stop in Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing considers its own, in the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in 25 years. Her visit, during which she lauded Taiwan's democracy and pledged solidarity, infuriated China and touched off military exercises that a state broadcaster said would be the largest by China in the Taiwan Strait, including live firing on the waters and in the airspace around the island.

  • Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills

    BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan canceled airline flights Thursday as China fired missiles near the self-ruled island in retaliation for a top American lawmaker’s visit, adding to the risk of disruptions in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by global telecom and auto industries. China ordered ships and planes to avoid military drills that encircled Taiwan, which the mainland's ruling Communist Party claims as part of its territory. The Hong Kong newspaper The South China Morning Post called

  • Pelosi's Taiwan trip shows US and China aren't ready to fight over 'third rail' of chips

    The entire semiconductor industry seemed to be holding its breath as Nancy Pelosi’s plane made its final approach to Taipei this week. Some in the sector now appear to be exhaling.

  • Environmental groups protest proposals to build LNG terminals on Canada's East Coast

    HALIFAX — A coalition of environmental groups is calling on Ottawa to reject any proposals to build export facilities for liquefied natural gas on Canada's East Coast, saying such projects will produce "climate-wrecking emissions." The coalition, which includes the Sierra Club Canada Foundation and Climate Action Network Canada, issued a statement Thursday that also takes aim at the financial risks associated with multibillion-dollar ventures that could take several years to come on stream. "On

  • Photos suggest SpaceX, NASA, and China space junk struck land. There's a 10% chance a person will be hit this decade.

    Spacecraft and debris fall out of orbit and back to Earth every day. Much of it burns up in the atmosphere, but some crashes to the ground.

  • Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Canada event, Murray handed wildcard

    Wimbledon champion Djokovic, whose withdrawal was announced a day before the official draw ceremony, has refused to take the vaccine but was included on the entry list for the ATP 1000 hardcourt event in Montreal when it was released in mid-July. To qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller to Canada, an individual must have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Along with world number six Djokovic, Tennis Canada said Germany's Oscar Otte also withdrew and that Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi were entered into the main draw.

  • In South Korea, Nancy Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her congressional delegation visits South Korea, and she is expected to visit the border area with North Korea.

  • China's missile launches and military drills around Taiwan following Pelosi's visit look like a rehearsal for seizing the island, China experts say

    The situation has the region on edge and is raising some concerns that a broader crisis with global implications could be on the horizon.

  • Dueling bids for US-made fighter jets could inflame tensions between 2 of NATO's least friendly members

    Turkey and Greece have both asked to buy new US fighter jets, and they might not both get what they want.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th