Airline shares take off as budget giants report rising passenger numbers and amber list scrapped

Last month Ryanair saw passenger numbers more than double on levels seen in September 2020 (PA Wire)

Shares in listed airlines took off on Monday morning as budget giants reported seeing rising passenger numbers and the UK simplified travel restrictions.

Ryanair said it transported 10.6 million people last month - more than double the number reported for September 2020 - while competitor Wizz Air said it carried nearly 3 million passengers, a 91% increase.

The updates came as the Government replaced multiple Covid list categories for countries to a single “red list”, making travel simpler and cheaper for many.

Fully vaccinated people entering the UK from all but “red list” countries will need only to complete a PCR test two days after arrival in the UK.

Shares in Ryanair rose by as much as 2.6% in the morning, while shares in British Airways parent company IAG were up around 1%. The Bank of America’s Sky Tracker also reported international bookings have been soaring after the US announced it would ease travel restrictions, news likely to boost IAG.

Hungary-based Wizz Air and EasyJet both saw shares rise in early trading before settling back around level. Last month EasyJet rejected a takeover offer from Wizz, which is pursuing expansion in Western Europe.

