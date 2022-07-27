Airline Prices Are Going Up, in More Ways Than One

JT Genter
·4 min read

Prices seem to be rising everywhere you look. From a dozen eggs to a gallon of gas, common products are more expensive now than they used to be.

Even so, over the last decade until this year, airline prices were a notable exception to rising costs. According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, domestic airfare from October-December 2011 averaged $368; for the same period in 2021, it was down to $327.

That sounds like great news. However, there's a caveat: The BTS data only includes the "price paid at the time of the ticket purchase," excluding "other fees, such as baggage fees, paid at the airport or onboard the aircraft." And extra fees charged by airlines have increased steadily over the past decade. So airfare alone doesn't capture the entire price of flying.

And now, flight prices are going up. Analyzing real-time airfares, travel data firm Hopper found that domestic airfares so far for the summer of 2022 are 34% higher than they were in the summer of 2019.

In short: This is going to be an expensive season to fly, as rising base airfare costs combine with hidden inflation through airline fees.

Extra fees: The hidden inflation in airline prices

In 2007, most airlines still included a free checked bag in your airfare. That year, baggage fees accounted for a modest $464 million in revenue for U.S. airlines, according to the BTS. Then, everything started to change in 2008.

Blaming high fuel costs, American Airlines was the first to implement a fee for a first checked bag. The cost was just $15 each way. Other airlines matched, and incremental bag fee increases have driven the price to today's much higher rates.

Several low-cost airlines like Spirit and Frontier have even upped the cost further by charging travelers to carry on a bag that must go in the overhead compartment.

airline baggage fees
airline baggage fees

Baggage fees totaled a record of $5.76 billion in 2019 according to the BTS. That's 12 times more than the baggage fees collected in 2008.

And yet, baggage fees aren't the only additional costs that airlines have added over the years. Encouraged by the success in charging checked baggage fees, airlines looked for other sources of revenue, such as seat selection fees. Some international airlines even charge passengers for basic things like airport check-in.

BTS data also shows that reservation cancellation and change fees nearly tripled from 2007 to 2018, going from $915 million to almost $2.7 billion. However, in some good news, most airlines eliminated change fees in 2020 to woo travelers back to the skies.

How to minimize flight costs

Shop for deals

The obvious way of saving on air travel is by booking a cheap airfare. Although airfares are high this summer, travelers can still book some great flight deals.

"Cheap flights aren’t gone forever; they’re just gone for this summer," said Scott Keyes, founder of flight aggregator Scott's Cheap Flights, in an email. "We’re still living in the 'Golden Age of Cheap Flights.'"

He points to deals that his team has found for this fall, including nonstop fares on full-service airlines between cities like New York and New Orleans for $178 round-trip, and between Chicago and San Diego for $138 round-trip — including checked bags.

Get checked bag fees waived

Many airlines credit cards waive first checked bag fees for the cardholder plus at least one companion. This one card perk can save frequent travelers, families or small groups of travelers hundreds of dollars each year.

Avoid seat selection fees

Seat selection fees vary by airline; some airlines only charge a fee to reserve "preferred" seats or those with extra legroom, while other airlines charge passengers to select any seat.

Travelers can avoid paying out-of-pocket for these fees by using airline miles. For example, American Airlines AAdvantage members can redeem miles at 1 cent each to reserve paid seats. That's not the most valuable redemption, but it's an option if you're looking to cut costs for your flight.

Also, several premium credit cards offer cardholders a travel credit that can reimburse seat selection fees.

Plan ahead

The best way to avoid other airline fees is by planning ahead and being in the know. Some airlines charge fees for printing boarding passes and checking in at the airport; in those cases, it’s worth it to check in online and print your boarding passes at home.

Other times, it pays to go to the airport counter. With several low-cost airlines — including Spirit, Frontier and Breeze — it’s cheaper to book airfare in person at the airport than it is online.

One more planning tip: Pack your favorite snacks in your carry-on bag so you don't have to pay for food at the airport or on board the flight.

Will flight prices go down?

It’s impossible to know when airline ticket prices will cool, but many travel analysts anticipate the normal fluctuations in prices as the popular summer season ends.

If current airline prices make you cringe, consider instead booking flights for travel in the fall.

More From NerdWallet

JT Genter writes for NerdWallet. Email: travel@nerdwallet.com.

The article Airline Prices Are Going Up, in More Ways Than One originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m