Airline passenger fined nearly $2,000 after dog finds undeclared McMuffins in luggage

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

An airline passenger has been fined nearly $2,000 after two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant were found in their luggage by an airport security dog upon arriving in Australia.

The unnamed person traveling from Indonesia to Australia was fined $2,664 Australian dollars ($1,874 in American dollars) after the trio of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches were found in their luggage on arriving at Darwin Airport, Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry reported.

The incident took place on the heels of Australian authorities implementing new biosecurity rules after a Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali, multiple outlets reported.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has; this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali. But I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught,” Minister Murray Watt said in a news release.

According to Watt, the airport's new biosecurity detector dog, Zinta, uncovered the meat last week in a backpack of a passenger arriving from Indonesia.

The seized meat products will be tested for FMD before they are destroyed, Watt said.

“Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way," he said.

“Biosecurity is no joke – it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy. Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures.”

The passenger, officials said, was issued a 12-unit infringement notice for "failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and providing a false and misleading document.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Passenger fined after dog finds McMuffins in luggage in Australia

