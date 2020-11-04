Airline jokes Trump falsely claiming victory is 'like disembarking before the plane has landed'

After President Donald Trump falsely claimed an election victory early Wednesday while votes are still being counted, Ryanair joked about the claim, likening it to travelers exiting a still-airborne plane – in other words, not a good idea.

"Trump declaring victory this early is like disembarking before the plane has landed," the airline tweeted Wednesday morning, adding: "we don't recommend."

The election jokes didn't stop there: Ryanair also referred to rapper and independent candidate Kanye West as "the type of President that would clap every time Air Force One lands."

The European airline is one of many in the travel industry that have struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has resumed some flights, though the U.K. announced beginning Thursday it will ban nonessential travel in a second COVID-19 shutdown.

West appeared on the ballot in 12 states and saw more than a thousand votes in each of them, according to Wednesday morning data from the Associated Press. His current country-wide vote total is more than 60,000. More than 135 million votes have been counted so far.

Kanye is the type of President that would clap every time Air Force One lands#Election2020 https://t.co/2K4Pjp5Zee — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2020

Following Trump's false claim, the president threatened Wednesday to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the counting of legally cast absentee ballots he described as a "fraud."

Trump pointed to his early lead in the pivotal battleground of Pennsylvania and said it would be "almost impossible" for Democratic nominee Joe Biden to catch up there and in other states. In fact, there were enough votes outstanding in those states to swing the total back to Biden's favor.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Trump said he would be "going to the US Supreme Court" and that "we want all voting to stop." The remarks were similar to those he raised before the election, casting doubt on the validity of ballots cast by mail because of the pandemic. Polling has shown those ballots, legitimately cast, may favor Biden.

Biden's campaign called Trump's statement "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect." Some Republicans also criticized the president's efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of ballots.

Contributing: David Jackson, Bart Jansen and John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election: Trump false victory call, Kanye West butt of Ryanair's jokes