Which airline did you name the world’s best – and where did BA rank?

The results are in - Getty

Almost 30,000 readers voted in the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards, nominating their favourite destinations, hotels and holiday companies – and the results are in.

Here we reveal how you rated the world’s airlines. Has British Airways reclaimed its short-haul crown? Will Ryanair prop up the table for the sixth consecutive awards? Which are the best and worst long-haul carriers? Read on to find out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The best short-haul airlines

1. Jet2

2. Swiss

3. Aurigny

Sir Richard Branson, when asked how to become a millionaire, once quipped: “Start with a billion pounds and launch an airline.” Never did his joke seem more apt than during the last three years. Virgin itself almost succumbed to bankruptcy as travel restrictions forced airlines around the world to battle for survival, and even when things finally returned to normal last summer, staff shortages presented one last pandemic-era hurdle.

But some airlines handled these challenges rather better than others – a fact that’s reflected, to a significant extent, in our rankings. Bottom of the pile is Wizz Air, which faced a barrage of criticism for its slow refunds, last-minute cancellations and poor customer service. And the leader of the pack? That would be – for the second Telegraph Travel Awards in a row – Jet2, widely praised for maintaining clear and close contact with passengers and giving refunds without a fuss.

Efficiency is also associated with your second favourite short-haul airline: Swiss, which has maintained its position at the business end of our rankings for many years, finishing second in 2016 and 2019 and first in 2017 and 2018.

Completing the top three is Aurigny, the doughty but ever-popular little Channel Islands airline, which may well have benefited from less stringent Covid travel restrictions on its limited route map. It rose two places from fifth in 2019.

As for British Airways, voted best short-haul airline back in 2016 but only 12th in 2019, it has held its mid-table position, remaining 12th for 2023 out of 23 eligible contenders. Efforts are being made by BA boss Sean Doyle to repair its reputation (its fleet is being upgraded and free water and snacks have returned on short-haul services) but clearly readers feel more is needed. It was pipped, again, by EasyJet (which came 10th, down from 9th in 2019).

And Ryanair? It can take solace from the fact it is no longer Telegraph readers’ least loved carrier (an honour it had held for five consecutive awards), finishing 22nd (out of 23). This lowly ranking comes despite it dodging the worst of last summer’s chaos.

At a glance

Jet2 has retained the number one spot it seized from Swiss in 2019. BA was voted number one short-haul airline in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015/16.

Five of your 10 favourite airlines in 2014 (Swiss, Icelandair, Jet2, Aurigny, KLM and EasyJet) remain in the top 10 almost a decade later.

Aegean Airlines, Norwegian and Loganair have cracked the top 10 for the first time.

British Airways (1st in 2014; now 12th) isn’t the only legacy carrier that’s slipped down the table. Lufthansa has fallen from 7th to 14th.

The bottom five airlines in 2014 (Ryanair, Iberia, Wizz Air, Air Europa and Alitalia) were also the bottom five airlines in 2023.

Story continues

The best short-haul airlines: how you voted since 2014

The best long-haul airlines

1. Emirates

2. Qatar Airways

3. Singapore Airlines

While British Airways has faced criticism from passengers for cutting costs and attempting to compete with its low-cost rivals, your favourite long-haul carrier remains synonymous with unalloyed luxury. Emirates topped this year’s poll, supplanting Singapore Airlines, the winner in 2017, 2018 and 2019, which slipped to third.

Both are renowned for their first-class service, so perhaps Emirates’s greater presence in the UK was the deciding factor. While Singapore Airlines only offers flights from Heathrow and Manchester to its namesake city state, Emirates has a strong commitment to the UK market, with flights to Dubai from three London airports, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham.

Its use of the A380 may also be a factor. The superjumbo might leave beancounters scratching their heads, forcing Airbus to pull their plug on production, but is undoubtedly loved by passengers. Flights on Emirates, which owns around half of all the A380s ever built, come with an added wow factor thanks to this behemoth. Even more so following a recent upgrade of its interiors.

Qatar Airways continued its upwards trajectory, taking second spot – its highest ever position and up from third in 2019, fourth in 2018 and eighth in 2014. Its Q Suite has been called the business-class offering in the sky.

As for BA, there are signs of a recovery. It came fourth in 2014, before plummeting to 32nd in 2017, but came 23rd this year, above the likes of Air France (24th), Delta (30th) and Lufthansa (33nd). But Virgin Atlantic remains, by a distance, your favourite UK-based long-haul option, coming fifth in this year’s survey, up one place from 2019. With its stylish Clubhouse lounge at Heathrow, onboard bars and reliably upbeat service, it has stuck to the “fun” formula with which it first made its name, eschewing reinvention.

And the bottom of the class? That would be the Spanish flag carrier Iberia, which came last out of 41 eligible long-haul carriers.

At a glance

Emirates (2011, 2015/16 and 2023) and Singapore Airlines (2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) have dominated the long-haul category, between them scooping all of the last nine awards.

Among the most improved carriers are Japan Airlines (up from 23rd in 2014 to fourth this year), Finnair (26th to 8th) and Air Mauritius (34th to 13th).

US airlines have also experienced something of a recovery. United, which finished last in 2017 and 2018, came 33rd this year (out of 41); Delta has risen from 39th in 2019 to 30th.

Korean Air and All Nippon Airways (fourth and ninth in 2019, respectively) didn’t receive enough votes to make this year’s ranking – likely a result of strict Covid travel restrictions in South Korea and Japan.

What’s in a name? Thomsonfly came a respectable 12th place in the 2014 Telegraph Travel Awards. Under its new moniker, TUI Airways could only manage 26th this year.

The best long-haul airlines: how you voted since 2014

Do you agree with your fellow readers? Are Jet2 and Emirates the pinnacle of air travel? Which airlines deserve more praise? Please leave your comments below.