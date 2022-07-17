Airline chiefs head to Farnborough in buoyant mood, despite economic headwinds

Jasper Jolly
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Kieran Doherty/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Kieran Doherty/Reuters

Farnborough has seen its share of aviation firsts. It was the site of the UK’S first powered flight, and of the public debuts of planes from Concorde to fighter jets. But the biennial airshow notched up an unwelcome first in 2020, when it was cancelled after an unbroken 70-year run – a symbol of the turmoil in the aviation industry caused by coronavirus.

It has been a chastening two years for the executives heading back to the Hampshire town this week. Yet for an industry that struggled as much as any during and after lockdowns, the mood among bosses sweltering in England’s record heat is likely to be more upbeat than they would have dared hope in the dark days of 2020.

Sheila Kahyaoglu, equity analyst at investment bank Jefferies, thinks aircraft buyers could go on an “order bender” at the show. An average of 670 planes were ordered per Farnborough over the past decade, but according to her calculations, 800 potential sales are already in the pipeline.

Boeing has so far announced 286 new orders between January and June, but Airbus is already on 442, before a potential 300-plane purchase from Chinese airlines that would give it a commanding position in the world’s second-largest aviation market.

Boeing logo on building
Boeing says orders are strong, with customers needing more than 40,000 new planes in the next two decades. Photograph: Reed Saxon/AP

Despite the chaos as airports around the world struggle to return to normal service, the industry is convinced that huge growth is ahead. Boeing says airlines and freight companies will need 41,170 new planes over the next 20 years. Airbus recently increased its forecast from 39,490.

Boeing’s estimate is about 140 planes a year fewer than it predicted in 2019, before Covid and before the extent of the crisis over its 737 Max model became clear after two deadly crashes. However, after replacing retired aircraft, 41,000 new planes would represent a near-doubling of its global fleet, which was at 25,900 in 2019. The China and Asia-Pacific regions will account for two in five orders, Boeing believes.

If planemakers take a confident tone, it will be in marked contrast to current commentary on the global economy. Inflation is becoming an acute problem in much of the world, and aid agencies fear mass hunger. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has bolstered the prospects of aerospace and defence manufacturers, which benefit from higher weapons spending.

Decarbonising solutions for the aviation industry range from unconvincing to totally unproven

“The momentum of recovery tends to be the major driving force in demand for air travel,” Darren Hulst, Boeing’s vice-president of commercial marketing, told journalists last week. “Really demand is not the constraint any more. As customers are able to travel, we’re seeing a tremendous amount of pent-up demand.”

But supply is the major problem. Boeing is racing to gain regulatory approval for longer and shorter variants of the 737 Max before an end-of-year deadline and avoid costly safety upgrades. Airbus is trying to up its production rate, causing grumbles from struggling suppliers.

As with any aerospace event, the question of sustainability lurks. The industry regularly reminds anyone who will listen that planes are responsible for only about 3% of global carbon emissions, but aviation is among the hardest sectors to decarbonise. Solutions range from unconvincing – “sustainable” aviation fuel is so far not sustainable – to completely unproven – alternative types of propulsion such as hydrogen or electric motors have barely made it into the sky.

But with meaningful emissions regulation appearing distant, those qualms are unlikely to upset the mood of the industry as our insatiable demand for air travel – and the growing Asian middle class – mean it can look forward to booming sales.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘He could be a good president’: is Tucker Carlson the next Donald Trump?

    The Fox news host spoke at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, a state that has first say in Republican presidential nominees

  • Ask A Therapist: How Can I Stop Freezing Up In Arguments?

    Ever wondered what you’d say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years’ clinical experience and the co-founder of Harley Therapy Platform (UK Online Therapists), for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit yours for Sheri. Question: I have quite strong opinions but I really hate arguing because I just freeze up. It’s like my brain stalls and even if I felt assured of what I was going

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • 'Extremely motivated' Murray excited for opportunity with Leafs: 'A lot to prove'

    TORONTO — Matt Murray is excited about the opportunity. He also knows there are more than a few doubters. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the goaltender — a player looking for a return to form that helped him twice win the Stanley Cup early in his career — from the Ottawa Senators on Monday along with two draft picks in exchange for future considerations. The move by Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is undoubtedly a bold one in a shrinking netminding market with last year's No. 1 option, all-st

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.