Airline asks bosses to work as baggage handlers amid staff shortages - live updates

Airline asks bosses to work as baggage handlers amid staff shortages

James Warrington
Airlines staff shortage baggage handler Qantas pandemic travel chaos - &nbsp;Jamie Lorriman
Airlines staff shortage baggage handler Qantas pandemic travel chaos - Jamie Lorriman

Senior executives at Qantas have been asked to leave their high-flying roles for three months and haul luggage instead as the airline grapples with staff shortages.

Colin Hughes, chief operating officer at Qantas, wrote to managers asking for 100 volunteers to carry out shift work at Sydney and Melbourne airports.

Tasks include loading and unloading luggage, as well as driving the vehicles that take bags to planes and between terminals.

The move highlights the difficulty faced by Qantas in hiring enough staff to cope with a rebound in travel after it sacked more than 1,600 luggage handlers during the pandemic.

Australia’s national airline cancelled more than 8pc of its services in June, making it the country’s least reliable carrier.

It came as the boss of US budget airline JetBlue said he was having to over-hire staff due to the pace at which people were leaving the industry.

Joules shares surge on Next stake sale talks

Joules is the biggest market mover this morning after it confirmed it's in talks over the sale of a minority stake to Next.

The struggling fashion brand jumped as much as 21pc to 40p after it revealed the discussions, which could raise around £15m.

Joules said the investment would be made at no less than Friday's closing price of 33p.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading as positive economic data from the US and China helped to ease some recession fears.

The blue-chip index gained as much as0.6pc before easing back to a rise of 0.3pc, with banking and commodity stocks providing momentum.

Oil giants BP and Shell gained more than 1pc as oil prices jumped following strong US jobs data and Chinese exports numbers that picked up unexpectedly in July.

Miners Glencore and Anglo American were also up 1pc, tracking stronger metal and iron ore prices, while rate-sensitive banks also climbed.

Hargreaves Lansdown was the biggest riser, gaining more than 6pc.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.2pc. Recruiter PageGroup was the biggest laggard, down 6.3pc even after it reported a 74pc jump in half-year operating profit.

PwC fined £1.8m over botched BT audit

PwC has been fined £1.8m over its audit work for BT carried out in the wake of fraud in the telecoms giant's Italian operations in 2016.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it also fined audit partner Richard Hughes £42,000.

The FRC said both PwC and Mr Hughes admitted breaches of the rules in relation to the audit of adjustments disclosed by BT in its accounts for the year to the end of March 2017, which were made after the Italian fraud was uncovered.

As well as the fines, PwC and Mr Hughes were issued with severe reprimands by the FRC.

It added that the penalties were reduced from £2.5m for PwC and £60,000 for Mr Hughes thanks to early admissions of rule breaches.

SoftBank crashes to record loss as tech rout hits Vision Fund

SoftBank has crashed to a record loss of 3.16 trillion yen (£19bn) as a sell-off in global tech stocks continued to hammer its Vision Fund.

The Vision Fund posted a loss of 2.33 trillion yen in the three months to the end of June – eclipsing the record loss set in the previous quarter. It’s a sharp reversal from the 235.6bn yen profit posted in the same quarter a year ago.

SoftBank has been dealt a blow by the slide in global markets, which has hit its investments in companies such as Uber. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 22pc over the quarter, capping its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008.

Jaguar Land Rover owner buys Ford factory in India

Jaguar Land Rover Tata&nbsp; - &nbsp;REUTERS/Babu
Jaguar Land Rover Tata - REUTERS/Babu

The Indian car maker behind Jaguar Land Rover has inked a deal to buy a Ford manufacturing plant in Gujarat for 7.26bn rupees (£75m).

The agreement between Tata's electric vehicle division and the US company's Indian division covers land, machinery and all "eligible employees".

Ford stopped production in India last year after struggling for more than two decades to generate profits there.

The move comes as Tata tries to boost car production to meet rising demand. It said annual production at the Sanand plant will initially give it new capacity of 300,000 vehicles a year, which could be increased to 420,000.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the front foot even as investors assess the latest prospects for monetary tightening and a looming economic slowdown.

The blue-chip index gained 0.6pc to 7,484 points.

UK's Covid venture capital fund 'mainly backed zombie businesses'

The UK's Covid venture capital fund largely invested in so-called zombie businesses, leaving it with a "significant tail of dormant companies".

The Future Fund, a £1.1bn portfolio set by by then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and managed by British Business Bank, invested in almost 1,200 mainly early-stage companies at the height of the pandemic.

But minutes of a BBB audit committee meeting last summer, seen by the Financial Times, reveal comments from non-executive director Dharmash Mistry that “most of the companies in the portfolio had . . . limited chance of growth to a sufficient scale for success” and would therefore become “zombie businesses”.

Minutes from another meeting this year included a warning from Mr Mistry that the portfolio was “likely” to have “a significant tail of dormant companies and it would be helpful if this could be signalled in advance to manage expectations”.

Joules in talks over Next stake sale

Joules Next stake sale - Joules
Joules Next stake sale - Joules

Struggling high street retailer Joules has confirmed it's in talks to sell a stake to Next in a move that could raise about £15m.

Joules said it was also in discussions over joining Next's online platform to support its "long-term growth plans".

It follows reports that the upmarket brand was in talks to sell a 25pc stake to its larger rival. Joules didn't confirm the size of the potential stake, but said Next would become a "strategic minority shareholder".

Joules has had a miserable year so far as a series of profit warnings sparked an 80pc slump in its share price.

The company last month said it had called in advisers at KPMG to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group's bottom line.

Qantas bosses asked to haul luggage

Good morning. 

The scale of the aviation sector's staff shortages has been laid bare after one airline asked its executives to haul luggage.

Qantas has written to bosses at head offices looking for 100 volunteers to leave their office jobs for three months and handle bags instead.

They're being asked to load and unload luggage, as well as to drive vehicles that carry bags between planes and terminals. Applicants must be able to move suitcases weighing as much as 32kg.

Meanwhile, the boss of JetBlue has said the US budget airline is having to over-hire staff due to the pace at which people are leaving the industry.

It comes as the sector grapples with widespread staff shortages as companies struggle to cope with a sharp rebound in demand after the pandemic.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame - Economic inactivity has risen in the UK despite falling in most of the developed world

2) Generation rent 'failed by the Government on housing' - Redrow boss issues warning after Truss and Sunak vow to ditch housing targets

3) Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave - Lack of water and shipping chaos mean shoppers will have less choice 

4) Why Europe is suffering a worse inflation crisis than Britain - The UK is suffering less inflation than the average EU nation

5) Amazon workers plot wave of strikes as pay row escalates - Company struck by spontaneous walkouts last week

What happened overnight

Stocks dropped in Hong Kong this morning, with the Hang Seng Index dipping 0.7pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.4pc.

Tokyo stocks traded within a narrow range. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened low, but then trended up 0.2pc. The broader Topix index trimmed losses and was off 0.06pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Clarkson, PageGroup (interim results)

