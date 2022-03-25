Airfare for spring-summer 2022 is skyrocketing. Here’s how you can get a good deal.

Dalia Faheid
·5 min read
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

After two years of the COVID pandemic, many of us just want to take that long-delayed trip.

But alas, flights are getting more expensive.

Nearly 81% of Americans plan to travel this summer, according to a survey by The Vacationer. Meanwhile, several U.S. airlines are cutting flights, making prices go up for spring and summer travelers.

How high will airfares rise in 2022?

The cost of spring flights has been pricier, and that will likely continue into the summer, experts say. According to travel app Hopper, domestic airfare is expected to increase by 7% and international by 5% each month until June.

Domestic flight costs are already up 33% since January, according to Hopper, averaging $314 in March. International flights are up 21% since the start of 2022, averaging $780.

Which airlines are cutting flights and why?

Although travelers are eager to fly, Southwest, United and American airlines have announced cuts to spring and summer flights.

Experts say it’s a response to higher fuel prices, staffing shortages, supply chain issues and recovering demand.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines cut around 325 flights per day from April 3 to June 4, according to WFAA. That’s 9% to 12% of flights. The company attributed the cuts to staffing shortages.

United Airlines cut 2,500 May flights and more than 20,000 flights from June to August, the Dallas Morning News reported. The airline cited fuel costs, supply chain challenges and global instability.

American Airlines also reduced its flight schedule. The Fort Worth-based airline says it is cutting international flights for this summer because of delays in Boeing delivering new wide-body planes. The airline is operating 80% of its summer 2019 schedule in summer 2022. Dallas-Forth Worth, along with three other cities, will be hit the hardest.

The real bummer: when the availability of flights go down, the cost of an individual flight will go up.

Why do airfare prices fluctuate?

Flights are one of the most volatile purchases. They depend on these factors: oil prices, competitor prices, supply and demand and the overall economy. But you can still find cheap flights with a bit more strategic planning.

Book your summer flight early

If you plan to travel this spring or summer, you may want to book as soon as possible.

As COVID numbers decline around the country, Americans will likely be traveling more this summer. So it’s best to book your flight now. The sooner you book, the better the price is going to be.

“Especially for spring and summer, anybody that’s wanting to make a travel plan, I would highly recommend they do so now just because the demand is still going to be there, even if there’s a reduced flight capacity,” says Andrea Ballard, a Sanders Travel Centre travel advisor.

The general rule: book a domestic flight one to three months in advance, and an international flight two to eight months in advance, according to Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Which airlines & sites have the best, cheapest airfares?

This step takes a little bit more patience. Set alerts for the route you want and sign up for newsletters so you can track cheap fares. Shop around online daily for the best deal on multiple websites.

Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air tend to have the cheapest fares, while American, Southwest and United are a little bit less predictable.

According to travel booking site Skyscanner, the lowest airfares are available earlier in the week, and the highest prices are offered later in the week. Flight prices tend to drop the most on Tuesday mornings.

These are some of the best websites and apps to find cheaper flights:

If you come across a cheaper flight after you book, you can still rebook since major airlines have dropped change fees on most tickets and you can receive credit for the fare difference.

Change your departure date

Adjusting your arrival and/or departure dates, when demand is lower, will also help.

Try to travel mid-week (Tuesday to Thursday), which is cheaper than the weekend. Take early-morning or late-night flights.

Avoid flying on Monday, Friday or Sunday. If you’re planning on traveling on a long weekend, try to take an extra day off work so that you can fly on a less busy day. For instance, instead of leaving on Friday, leave on Saturday. And instead of coming back Monday, make it Tuesday.

Earlier in the summer, right when the kids get off school in May or early June, is usually a better time to travel than late June or early July. People usually wait a couple of weeks into summer break for travel plans. If you plan to travel during a peak period, like in the middle of the summer, you’ll have to book further in advance.

Make sure your contact info is up-to-date

After you’ve made travel plans, make sure that you input your current email and phone number so that the airline can contact you directly should anything change. That’s especially important if a family member or friend booked the flight on your behalf.

What if your flight gets changed or canceled?

Ballard said she’s had to rearrange at least 100 of her clients’ flights through April, which happens when airlines cut flights.

If your flight gets canceled, you’ll receive an email from the airline. American tends to make those changes over the weekend, so if you booked with them, they’ll notify you on Sunday or Monday of changes or cancellations.

If you rebook your flight at the same airline, they should take care of any difference in the fare pricing. You typically have to call to make those changes. Call first thing in the morning and make sure you know what flight you prefer before you call.

“If you want to get somewhere, you’ll be able to get there,” Ballard said.

