Airfare prices are expected to drop 10% this fall as travel demand declines

Travelers looking to take to the skies this fall can expect more deals on flights.

Pent-up travel demand has unleashed since late February on the domestic air market, causing a 36% rise in fare from March 1 to June 20, according to the travel data company Hopper.

To keep flyers coming during the slower fall travel season, airfares are expected to be lower than fall 2019 levels.

Airfare is estimated to drop 10% into September and until late November, with the average round-trip domestic flight costing $260, according to Hopper. Costs are up from fall 2020 but are still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

While prices are lowering now domestic holiday travel is expected to rise 11% from September into December. This will bring prices up to $289 round trip.

"We are seeing some decrease in searches and bookings due to the Delta variant but much of the dip in airfare and demand is in line with seasonal demand," Adit Damodaran an economist at Hopper told USA TODAY.

As the delta variant continues to plague the world, travel restrictions are being added for U.S. travelers. Many countries like Bulgaria, Italy and the Netherlands have tightened restrictions on U.S. travelers and will now require quarantine periods, along with testing.

Even so, Hopper estimates overseas travel will be 15% lower than fall 2019 between September and November, making the average round-trip flight $734. This is far lower than the average price of $859 in 2019.

With new travel restrictions being put into place, Hopper still estimates international airfares to be 8% lower in September, with flights being around $700 round-trip. However, prices are expected to rise 9% after this month.

"International booking volumes on Hopper started to level off in late July, but there has not been a notable downtrend in international or domestic bookings," Damodaran told USA TODAY.

Compared to last fall, travel restrictions have eased within the U.S. and other parts of the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated a statement on Aug. 25 saying that fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the U.S. and still recommends those who are not to be tested and wear a mask during travel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cheap flights? Airfares are expected to drop by 10% in the fall