Airei Men’s Fall 2022

For his first collection shown during Paris Fashion Week, and third overall, Drew Curry thought about protection versus restriction — and where a line crosses between the two. ”Beneath all that, how we can find compassion for each other?” the Los Angeles-based designer mused.

He called this collection “Flight,” but said its message is one of resilience. That’s why “glory” is hand-stitched into one shirt.

Here was a strong collection with striking contrasts and fine thread-work woven throughout. There was a chunky ecru parka fashioned from khadi blanket strips knitted together. A loosely knit gray sweater overlayed a long button-down white shirt with red threads hanging at heart level. A hoodie, with rough edges and seams, came double-layered.

Curry artfully crafts yarns, such as Italian recycled cashmere, and fabrics, like Japanese denim.

For his fashion film, he is featured at his brand’s art installation at the creative hub 3537. Syncing with the 1 p.m. airing of the half-hour-long video, in which Curry snips at strings webbing a big cube holding three mannequins wearing his fashions, the designer began cutting strings — in real life — for a two-hour-long art happening.

“My performance is almost like freeing them, in a way,” he said.

