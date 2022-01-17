Airdrie man charged in mother's death

Melanie Lowen is pictured with her son, Alexander James Thorpe, in this photo from social media. Thorpe is now facing second-degree murder charges after Lowen was found deceased on Thursday. (Melanie Lowen/Facebook - image credit)

A 20-year-old man from Airdrie, Alta., has been charged in the death a 48-year-old woman, and CBC News has learned the accused is the woman's son.

Alexander James Thorpe has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melanie Lowen, police said in a release Monday.

Early last Thursday, RCMP and EMS responded to a call of a man in medical distress at a business in northeast Airdrie, just north of Calgary.

The male was taken to hospital related to mental health, police said Friday.

A preliminary investigation led police to a residence in the city, where they found a woman who had died under suspicious circumstances, police said.

After an autopsy Friday, police said the death was considered a homicide.

Thorpe was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, and was scheduled to appear in a Calgary court later Monday.