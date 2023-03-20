Aircraft Seating Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Segmented By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Aircraft), By Class (Economy, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, First Class), By Seat Type (Pilot /Co-pilot Seats, Cabin Crew Seats, Passenger Seats), By Gravity (9G & 16G), By End Use (OEM, Replacement) and By Region.

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Seating Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431266/?utm_source=GNW

Global aircraft seating market stood at USD1,877.27 million in 2022 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.25%, in value terms, over the next five years, on the back of growing passenger air travel, need for lightweight and durable seats, and the increasing rate of replacement of existing aircraft fleets across the world. Furthermore, the market is projected to be valued at USD2,821.85 million in 2028.
Aircraft makers are gradually implementing better quality seating that is lower in weight, with superior quality design to improve the flying experience.While maintaining the same level of safety for the passengers, these cabin seats lighten the weight of the entire aircraft.

The lesser weight of the aircrafts makes them more efficient over longer distances, lowering the cost of air travel for the general public.
In addition to lighter aircraft passenger seats, there is a growing need for technologically enhanced cabin seats.The demand for passenger economy seats on aircraft has increased recently as a result of expanding global economy and rising consumer expenditure making air travel more accessible to passengers.

This demands technical integration, which forces seat manufacturers to invest more in research and development.Additionally, this is drawing more investments into the aircraft seating market.

Currently, the market is facing enormous difficulties due to the complexity of the supply chain. In some cases, aircraft OEMs have terminated their agreements with seat manufacturers as a result of delivery schedule delays.
The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in both a public health and an economic crisis.The pandemic had an impact on worldwide air travel, which has been restricted by many governments around the world.

Nevertheless, the market is exhibiting favorable indications of recovery, and as a result, the global aircraft seating market is anticipated to grow in the future years.
Increasing Commercial Aircraft Fleet
At present, there are more than 20000 commercial aircrafts in service, currently in the world, catering to the air travel demands of passengers around the globe.In addition, Boeing is to deliver 787 new aircraft to airlines in 12 to 18 months.

Also, Airbus forecasts demand for 39,490 new passenger and freighter aircraft over the next 20 years.The majority of airlines are expanding the number of passenger economy seats in their aircraft in response to the rising demand for low-cost air travel, which is fueling demand for aircraft seating globally.

The rate of replacing current aircraft seats has accelerated over the past decade as a result of the rise in passenger air travel and growing passenger safety concerns, fueling the rapid growth of the worldwide aircraft seating market. In addition to the already existing airlines, more and more new airlines are entering the market for commercial aircraft worldwide, which is driving up demand for economy seats and stimulating the further expansion of the industry.
Growing Advanced Seats with Amenities to Improve Passenger Comfort
In recent times, passengers’ overall comfort has been based on amenities such as entertainment and connectivity provided during travel.The manufacturers of aircraft seats are concentrating on creating a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable experience.

The market will grow in the near future in addition to growing premium economy travel.Additionally, a lot of airline operators place a strong emphasis on interior and comfort, which has a significant impact on passenger safety and the traveling experience.

Furthermore, strong, and advanced seats are a crucial component of safety during accidents.
Difficulty in Supply Chain
Seating manufacturers would see a rise in orders as airlines place orders for new aircraft and refurbish old equipment.However, as new orders are placed in large quantities, the seat producers must make sure that the delivery of new seats to aircraft OEMs and MRO providers is not hampered by engineering, supply chain, or certification concerns.

Given the customizability of the seating that airlines desire, seat certification is a constant concern.To create a unique, personalized seating solution for each customer, especially for first and business class, aircraft seat OEMs need to invest more in research and development.

There is a chance that supply will become limited as a result of inaccurate future forecasts, design changes, and environmental concerns like climate change and natural disasters. As a result, the global aircraft seating market will experience slow growth in upcoming years.
Market Segmentation
The global aircraft seating market is segmented by aircraft type, by class, by seat type, by gravity, by end use, by region and by company.Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented into narrow body aircraft, business aircraft, regional aircraft, wide body aircraft.

Based on class it is segmented into economy, premium economy class, business class, first class.Based on Seat Type it is divided into passenger seats, cabin crew seats, pilot/co-pilot seats.

Based on gravity it is fragmented into 16G, 9G and on the basis of end use, the market is segmented into replacement and OEM. In the North American region the US is the dominant market with a market share of 85.45% in 2022.
Company Profiles
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Safran, RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG, Geven SPA, JAMCO Corporation, Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Stelia Aerospace, Expliseat, Haeco Americas, LLC are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Aircraft Seating Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type:
o Narrow-body Aircraft
o Wide-body Aircraft
o Regional Aircraft
o Business Aircraft
• Aircraft Seating Market, By Class:
o Economy
o Premium-Economy Class
o Business-Class
o First-Class
• Aircraft Seating Market, By Seat Type:
o Passenger Seats
o Cabin Crew Seats
o Pilot/Co-Pilot Seats
• Aircraft Seating Market, By Gravity:
o 16G
o 9G
• Aircraft Seating Market, By End Use:
o OEM
o Aftermarket
• Aircraft Seating Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Spain
Rest of Europe
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of South America
o Middle East and Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Aircraft Seating Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431266/?utm_source=GNW

