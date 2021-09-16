Aircraft Seals Market by Type, Application, Material, End-use, Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seals Market by Type (Dynamic and Static), Application (Engine, Airframe, Avionics, Flight Control System, Landing Gear), Material (Composites, Polymers, Metals), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft seals market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in global aircraft fleet size, and short replacement cycle of aircraft seals SKF (Sweden), Saint-Gobain (France), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), Meggitt PLC (UK), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) among others, are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft seals market. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft seals production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Engine System: The largest segment of the aircraft seals market, by application.

Based on application, the engine system segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the engine system segment of the aircraft seals market can be attributed to the many sub-systems it comprises of such as air supply, thermal control, cabin pressurization, avionics cooling, smoke detection and fire suppression. Aircraft seals are also used in other important systems such as airframe, flight control & hydraulics system, avionics & electrical system, and landing gear system. Aircraft seals used in these aircraft systems to prevent the spread of fire or flames in the engine system of the aircraft, avoid air leakage, water or dust intrusion, prevent corrosion, or to prevent any aircraft fluid leakage.

Story continues

Dynamic Seals: The highest revenue segment of the aircraft seals market, by type.

Based on type, the dynamic seals segment is projected to have a higher share in the aircraft seals market during the forecast period. The growth of the dynamic seals segment of the aircraft seals market can be attributed to the extensive usage in various applications, and majority of aircraft components are in motion than being stationary. These are used commonly in engine system, and flight control and hydraulics system of aircrafts.

Composites: The highest revenue segment of the aircraft seals market, by material.

Based on material, the composites segment is projected to have the highest share of revenue in the aircraft seals market. The extensive use of various types of composites for manufacturing aircraft seals, and their proven benefits such as resistance to heat and good strength, good chemical properties, low weight, etc can be attributed to its high market share. These are used in applications where there is a higher chance of corrosion, and high operating temperature.

Fixed Wing Aircraft: The highest revenue segment of the aircraft seals market, by aircraft type.

Based on platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to have the highest revenue in the aircraft seals market during the forecast period. Fixed-wing aircraft segment consists of commercial aviation, business and general aviation and military aviation. The fixed-wing segment consists of the greatest number of aircrafts in terms of absolute numbers. However, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles segment is projected to have the highest CAGR in the aircraft seals market.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seals market, by end use.

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR for the aircraft seals market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of aircraft seals in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. However, the Aftermarket segment is projected to have a higher market share in the aircraft seals market. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019. The aftermarket segment is projected to have more revenue in the aircraft seals market.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft seals market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft seals market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft seals market owing to the presence of large number of aircraft seals manufacturers in the region. Also, the region has been witnessing a rise in the newer aircrafts getting delivered. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft seals to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kirkhill, Inc., Brown Aircraft Supply are expected to drive the aircraft seals market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft seals. The European region is projected to have the highest growth rate in the aircraft seals market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aircraft Seals Market

4.2 Aircraft Seals Market, by Platform

4.3 Aircraft Seals Market, by Type

4.4 Aircraft Seals Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size to Increase Demand for Seals from Oem & Aftermarket

5.2.1.2 Frequent Replacement of Aircraft Seals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Costs of Aircraft Seals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Lightweight and Durable Seals

5.2.3.2 Developments in Additive Manufacturing Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Associated with Quality Accreditations

5.3 COVID-19 Impact: Range and Scenarios

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Volume Analysis

5.6 Market Ecosystem Map

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Trade Data Analysis

5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Case Studies

5.12 Technology Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Companies

6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 Aftermarket Service Providers

6.2.4 End-users/Customers

6.3 Emerging Industry Trends

6.3.1 Use of IoT in Aircraft Seals

6.3.2 Additive Manufacturing of Seals

6.3.3 Use of New Materials

6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

7 Aircraft Seals Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Platform Segment

7.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment

7.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment

7.2 Fixed Wing

7.2.1 Commercial Aviation

7.2.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

7.2.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

7.2.1.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

7.2.2 Business & General Aviation

7.2.2.1 Business Jets

7.2.2.2 Light Aircraft

7.2.3 Military Aviation

7.2.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

7.2.3.2 Transport Aircraft

7.2.3.3 Special Mission Aircraft

7.3 Rotary Wing

7.3.1 Commercial Helicopters

7.3.2 Military Helicopters

7.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.4.1 Fixed-Wing UAVs

7.4.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid Vtol UAVs

7.4.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs

8 Aircraft Seals Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dynamic Seals

8.2.1 Contact Seals

8.2.2 Clearance Seals

8.3 Static Seals

8.3.1 O-Rings & Gaskets

8.3.2 Other Seals

9 Aircraft Seals Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Engine System

9.3 Airframe

9.4 Avionics & Electrical System

9.5 Flight Control & Hydraulic System

9.6 Landing Gear System

10 Aircraft Seals Market, by End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use Segment

10.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment

10.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

10.2.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size Drives Segment

10.3 Aftermarket

10.3.1 Short Replacement Cycle of Aerospace Valves Boosts Segment

11 Aircraft Seals Market, by Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Composites

11.3 Polymer

11.4 Metals

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Emerging Leader

13.4.3 Pervasive

13.4.4 Participant

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments

13.5.2 Deals

13.5.3 Contracts

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Skf

14.1.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.1.3 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

14.1.4 Meggitt plc

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Eaton Corporation plc

14.2.2 Dp Seals

14.2.3 Rexnord Corporation

14.2.4 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

14.2.5 Performance Sealing Inc.

14.2.6 Ppg Aerospace

14.2.7 Precision Polymer Engineering Ltd.

14.2.8 Stacem

14.2.9 Nicholsons Sealing Technologies Ltd.

14.2.10 Icon Aerospace Technology

14.2.11 Brown Aircraft Supply

14.2.12 Hutchinson

14.2.13 Kirkhill, Inc.

14.2.14 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

14.2.15 Dupont

14.2.16 Jacottet Industrie

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rc6mmm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



