Aircraft Lighting Market Size Hit USD 1,341.7 Million by 2029 | Aircraft Lighting Industry CAGR 9.46%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aircraft lighting market size is projected to reach USD 1,341.7 Million by 2029, at CAGR of 9.46% during forecast period 2022-2029 | Surge in Demand for Upgrade of Conventional Aircraft Lights with Modern Lights to Boost Market Growth

Pune,India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft lighting market size was valued at USD 670.6 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 712.8 million in 2022 to USD 1,341.7 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Aircraft Lighting Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Led to Delays and Cancellation of Aircraft Deliveries Eventually Reducing Demand for Aircraft Lighting System

The aviation industry was severely affected by the pandemic and the effect was visible in different parameters, including low passenger air traffic, delays in aircraft deliveries, and cancellation of aircraft orders. In addition, many aircraft were bonded into storage conditions, airline schedules were cancelled, and international aircraft movement was restricted. Moreover, aircraft values underwent a significant change with narrow bodies particularly selling at higher rate than normal leading to order cancellation from major airlines around the world.

Get Sample PDF Brochure Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-lighting-market-104658

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Astronics Corporation (U.S.)

  • Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o (Czechia)

  • Bruce Aerospace (U.S.)

  • Cobham plc (U.K.)

  • Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

  • Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Luminator Technology Group (U.S.)

  • Oxley Group (U.K.)

  • Safran (France)

  • Soderberg Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

  • STG Aerospace Limited (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

9.46%

2029 Value Projection

USD 1,341.7 Million

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Aircraft Type, By Lighting Type

Aircraft Lighting Market Growth Drivers

Surge in Demand for Upgrade of Conventional Aircraft Lights with Modern Lights to Boost Market Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-lighting-market-104658

Segments:

Fixed Wing Aircraft to Dominate Market Owing to Increased Airline Fleet

By aircraft type, the market is bifurcated into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing aircraft segment dominated the market in the base year due to increased commercial airline fleet around the world.

Adoption of Advanced Interior Lights to Drive Interior Light Segment Growth in Base Year

In terms of lighting type, the market is bifurcated into interior lights and exterior lights. The interior lights segment is further segmented into signage lights, ceiling & wall lights, floor path lighting, reading light, and lavatory lights.

Rising Demand for Modern Generation Aircraft Interior Lights to Boost Segmental Growth

Based on point of sale, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is projected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing demand for aircraft lighting customization according to customer’s need.

In terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method, which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-lighting-market-104658

Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Demand for Upgrade of Conventional Aircraft Lights with Modern Lights to Boost Market Growth

Airline operators from all over the world are highly investing in aircraft modernization programs and increasing contracts with OEMs to upgrade the conventional cabin interiors and lighting systems. The airline industry is mainly focusing on enhancing passenger experience and comfort by installing advanced aircraft interior systems.

An economic slowdown in supply chain and distribution channel resulted in a decline of aircraft manufacturing. This slowdown is expected to surge the aircraft backlogs during the pandemic period. Several major companies involved in aircraft and its component manufacturing are facing major supply issues, and this effect will continue to affect the aviation industry.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate

North America dominated the aircraft lighting market share in 2021 and was valued USD at 209.2 million in 2021. The growth in this region is attributed to the presence of a well flourished line fit & retro fit aviation industry and the highest aircraft fleet and aircraft lighting manufacturers in the U.S.

The market in Asia Pacific is one of the major emerging markets in the aviation industry. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the airline industry in India and China.

The market in the Middle East would witness a substantial aircraft lighting market growth in the near future, owing to increasing investment and spending for the modernization of aircraft cabin interiors for business jets.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Sign Significant Contracts to Make Remarkable Changes in Market

The players operating in the market often employ numerous tactics that will aid the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of strategies, one such notable strategy to expand the business prospect is signing multimillion contracts with government bodies and securing a profitable revenue for their own company.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-lighting-market-104658

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Aircraft Lighting Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Segmental Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type

      • Fixed Wing

        • Commercial Aircraft

        • Military Aircraft

        • Regional Jets

        • Business Jets and General Aircraft

      • Rotary Wing

        • Commercial Helicopter

        • Military Helicopter

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Lighting Type

      • Interior Lights

        • Signage lights

        • Ceiling & wall lights

        • Floor path lighting

        • Reading Light

        • Lavatory lights

      • Exterior Lights

        • Emergency lights

        • Navigation lights

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • The Middle East

      • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-lighting-market-104658

Key Industry Developments:

February 2022: Diehl Aerospace, a subsidiary of Diehl Aviation, has been awarded a contract extension by Boeing for the delivery of the interior lighting system for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The first contract for LED interior lighting development and serial production for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been signed in 2005.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Actuators Market Size, Growth, Share & Global Forecast [2029]

Defense Cyber Security Market Size, Growth | Global Report [2028]

Aerospace Bearings Market Size, Growth & Global Report [2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa