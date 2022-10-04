Aircraft Engine MRO Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The aircraft engine MRO market is projected to grow from USD 30 billion in 2021 to USD 49 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of around 1. 58% during the forecast period. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aircraft engine MRO market has been significant.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Engine MRO Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325600/?utm_source=GNW
As a result of a large number of stored aircraft and lower utilization, the aircraft engine MRO demand significantly dropped in 2020. However, in 2021, aviation began to witness gradual recovery, which has led to an increase in passenger traffic and aircraft movements. This has led to an increase in demand for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities.

The rapid fleet expansion plans of the airlines and military forces are anticipated to boost further the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market during the forecast period.

The aging military aircraft fleet in some countries may generate significant demand, as some of these countries have plans to extend the service life of these aging aircraft due to a lack of defense funding.

The introduction of newer generation engines in new aircraft is anticipated to further increase the aircraft engine MRO demand. The new engines will have more expensive material requirements than the older generation aircraft.

The introduction of advanced technologies that will digitize and automate maintenance activities to increase overall maintenance process efficiency, reduce the overall turnaround time, and improve safety by the engine MRO players is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

The Commercial Aviation Segment Dominates the Market in Terms of Market Share

The commercial aviation segment currently has the highest market share, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the large fleet of commercial aviation compared to military aviation and the high cost of engine maintenance cost compared to general aviation. In recent years, several new contracts have been signed for the maintenance of aircraft engines between airlines and MRO service providers. For instance, in November 2021, SR Technics signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietjet Air to provide MRO services for CFM56-5B engines onboard Vietjet’s Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft fleet. The agreement was signed worth USD 150 million, and under the contract, the company will provide engine maintenance, component requirements, repair, technical and training services, and will set up a new Aviation training center as a joint venture between Vietjet and SR Technics.

Similarly, the MRO service providers are also expanding their presence in various countries to cater to the growing demand for commercial engine MRO services. In this regard, in September 2021, S7 Technics announced its plan to open a new engine maintenance facility at Sheremetyevo airport (Moscow) for the overhaul of CFM56-5B and -7B engines and Honeywell 131-9A/9B auxiliary power units (APU). The maintenance capacity of the new shop is expected to reach up to 100 APUs and up to 42 engines per year.

Multiple such service provider partnerships with commercial carriers are extending long into the forecast period for continued service of aircraft engines to be airworthy and safe for flight. It is due to these partnerships that the commercial segment of the market is expected to lead the market with highest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific has experienced significant growth in the total aircraft fleet over the past decade, which has increased the demand for engine MRO services and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This has resulted in several MRO service providers from the United States and Europe establishing their maintenance facilities in this region. Also, to reduce overseas maintenance costs, several airlines have partnered with engine MRO service providers to develop in-house capabilities. For instance,

Air China, in September 2022 announced that they are entering a Joint Venture (JV) maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in China. The new facility, Beijing Aero Engine Services Company Limited will provide MRO support on the Rolls-Royce Trent 700, Trent XWB-84, and Trent 1000 aero engines. Air China and Rolls-Royce each hold 50% of the shares in the joint venture with the contract amount of about 2.61 billion yuan (about USD 378.2 million).

Manufacturer investments in the region are also driving high revenues and consequenlty market growth in the region. Safran – a large international aircraft engine manufacturer, in February 2022 announced the opening of a new MRO facility in Suzhou China. The facility is being set up and is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. The company-owned 5,200 sq meter repair station helps it in strategic commitments, linking it to the company’s MRO facilities across the Middle-Eastern and Indian facilities, making the company an optimal choice for MRO services for major airlines across the world.

In July 2022, Safran, also announced that it will invest up to USD 200 Million to set up its biggest MRO facility in Hyderabad, India. The facility will be capable of handling up to 300 engine shop visits annually, especially catering to the CFM56, Leap 1A, and Leap 1B engines that dominate the Indian market. This large facility is also expected to be used as an MRO facility for Safran’s Asian engine customers. Due to several such investments, government incentivization, and potential increase in passenger influx, the market is expected to witness significant growth rates in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the aircraft engine MRO market are Lufthansa Technik, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, and Safran SA. The major engine MRO providers are entering into long-term partnerships or forming joint ventures to grow their engine MRO customers. For instance, in June 2022, ST Engineering announced that their Commercial Aerospace business has signed a five-year agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines, a world-leading aerospace engine manufacturer, for ST Engineering to provide engine maintenance (shop visit) offload for the CFM56-5B and -7B engines. This multi-year agreement will allow ST Engineering and Safran Aircraft Engines to meet the forecasted rise of engine MRO activities as air travel gradually recovers from the pandemic. Despite being an immense advantage for the players within the market in terms of economic stability, the long-term contracts of the established players with the armed forces and commercial airlines may act as a barrier for new players to enter the market.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325600/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Wilkerson and Bukovec ousted from Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event

    PARIS — Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec were eliminated from the Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event after splitting a pair of matches on Friday. The Toronto duo started the day by dropping a 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) decision to Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flit of the United States. Cheng led all players with 27 points, while Bukovec scored 13 for Canada. Wilkerson chipped in with 10. The loss prevented Wilkerson and Bukovec from advancing to the tournament's quarterfinals. The Canadian pair

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL: Russian players all clear for games in Czech Republic

    Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in the two Global Series games in Prague after all. The Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players on the rosters for San Jose and Nashville, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday. The move paves the way for the Sharks and Predators to travel to Europe this weekend for practices and exhibition games in Germany and Switzerland, respectively, before facing off a

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.