Aircraft Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,029.6 Million in 2027

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Aircraft Coatings market is expected to reach US$ 1,029.6 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022- 2027, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Coatings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/252/aerospace-and-defense-coatings-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Coatings market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Rising demand from various end users, including general, commercial, and military aircraft.

  • Nanotechnology has been adopted in aerospace manufacturing as a result of the growing trend for lighter and more efficient aircraft.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Aircraft Coatings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Resin Type (PolyurethaneEpoxy, and Others)

  • By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aircraft Coatings Market Insights

Market Trends Resin Type

Polyurethanes with a market share of 9.7% remain the most preferred material for coatings in the aircraft industry in the foreseen future. This coating type is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. The key features that have escalated the preference for polyurethane coatings in the aerospace industry are abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, protection against UV rays, a good wet look, and excellent adhesion to substrates at a relatively low cost. Furthermore, regulations for the reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and requirements for chrome-free inhibitors create additional demand for this coating type in the aerospace industry.

Market Trends by Aircraft Type

Commercial aircraft remain at the nucleus of all the leading market stakeholders serving the aerospace industry. The segment is also likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an expected rise in the production rate of major commercial aircraft programs, such as B737, A320 family, A350XWB, and B737; expected entry of upcoming aircraft, such as COMAC C919; rising aircraft fleet; and higher M&A and re-branding activities in the airline industry. It is also anticipated that commercial aircraft with a market share of 10.6% will remain the most preferred aircraft segment for the market participants in the foreseeable future.  

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft coatings over the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is likely to witness healthy market growth of 10.4% in the coming years.

 Increasing passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily in China and India, is driving the commercial aerospace industry.

This would lead to the highest demand for coatings in the region. Additionally, the upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as COMAC C919, is also pushing the demand for coatings in the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft Coatings Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/252/aerospace-and-defense-coatings-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • PPG Industries, Inc

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

  • Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.

  • Hentzen Coatings

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Coatings Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Aero-Engine Coatings Market 

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/471/aero-engine-coatings-market.html

  1. Aircraft Fastener Coatings Market 

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/370/Aircraft-Fastener-Coatings-Market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Latest Stories

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after wreck

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice. The Browns li