Aircraft Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,029.6 Million in 2027

Aircraft Coatings market is expected to reach US$ 1,029.6 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022- 2027, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Coatings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Coatings market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising demand from various end users, including general, commercial, and military aircraft.

Nanotechnology has been adopted in aerospace manufacturing as a result of the growing trend for lighter and more efficient aircraft.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Aircraft Coatings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Resin Type (Polyurethane , Epoxy, and Others)

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aircraft Coatings Market Insights

Market Trends Resin Type

Polyurethanes with a market share of 9.7% remain the most preferred material for coatings in the aircraft industry in the foreseen future. This coating type is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. The key features that have escalated the preference for polyurethane coatings in the aerospace industry are abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, protection against UV rays, a good wet look, and excellent adhesion to substrates at a relatively low cost. Furthermore, regulations for the reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and requirements for chrome-free inhibitors create additional demand for this coating type in the aerospace industry.

Market Trends by Aircraft Type

Commercial aircraft remain at the nucleus of all the leading market stakeholders serving the aerospace industry. The segment is also likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an expected rise in the production rate of major commercial aircraft programs, such as B737, A320 family, A350XWB, and B737; expected entry of upcoming aircraft, such as COMAC C919; rising aircraft fleet; and higher M&A and re-branding activities in the airline industry. It is also anticipated that commercial aircraft with a market share of 10.6% will remain the most preferred aircraft segment for the market participants in the foreseeable future.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft coatings over the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is likely to witness healthy market growth of 10.4% in the coming years.

Increasing passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily in China and India, is driving the commercial aerospace industry.

This would lead to the highest demand for coatings in the region. Additionally, the upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as COMAC C919, is also pushing the demand for coatings in the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft Coatings Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.

Hentzen Coatings

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Coatings Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

