Aircraft carrier visit to Halifax shows "how tight" U.S. is with allies: commander

HALIFAX — A senior officer on the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet says the ship's stop in Canada is a time to remember the value of working closely with allies in ocean warfare.

During a visit to Halifax harbour today, Captain Paul Lanzilotta, the commanding officer on the USS Gerald R. Ford, said the flagship vessel has been part of a training exercise in the North Atlantic during its inaugural mission at sea.

He told reporters brought on board that the carrier's inaugural mission has also provided a chance to test key capabilities, such as bringing bombs to the main deck and loading them onto aircraft.

Lanzilotta says the "physical presence of the ship" in the harbour shows "how tight we are" with Western allies.

Weighing in at more than 100,000 tonnes, the warship has been described as the world's largest aircraft carrier.

It can carry more than 75 aircraft and its crew includes over 4,500 personnel.

Before it arrived in Halifax, the ship took part in naval exercises with a number of NATO allies, including Canada, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany.

The last time an American aircraft carrier visited Halifax was in June 2017, when the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived in time to mark Canada Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022

The Canadian Press