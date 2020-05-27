Aircall Caps Year of Exceptional Growth by Raising $65 Million of New Investment

This new round reinforces Aircall's mission to replace outdated phone systems with an integrated voice platform

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Aircall , a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced it has closed $65 million in Series C funding, led by DTCP with participation from new investors Swisscom Ventures and Adams Street, as well as all existing investors including eFounders, Draper Esprit, Balderton Capital, and NextWorld. This latest funding round, which brings the company's total funding to over $100 million, is further validation from the investor community that today's business tools are due for advancements and the market is poised for growth.

Aircall has experienced dramatic growth in the last year. And, with the explosion of remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aircall's mission to seamlessly connect even the most distant teams with their customers and prospects has become increasingly essential. The company's helped thousands of new and existing customers quickly transition teams to a fully remote workforce. This is enabled by Aircall's ease of use and dynamic app ecosystem catered to SMBs, giving them the flexibility they need to boost productivity and grow faster.

"This critical need for more efficient, human conversations — be it with customers, prospects, candidates, or colleagues — is playing out in real-time and with greater urgency than ever before," said Olivier Pailhès, co-founder and CEO of Aircall. "Our focus has always been to empower our clients to provide memorable, 'wow' moments for their customers. With this latest round, we're using the funds to double down on our platform to provide a richer voice app ecosystem for our customers, while also broadening our global expansion and deepening our reach with resellers and master agents around the world."

"We've yet to see another company like Aircall that's bringing such ease of use, flexibility, and seamless integration into the traditionally complex world of telephony," said Thomas Preuss, Partner at DTCP. "They've done a brilliant job helping companies modernize their tech stacks, and we're excited to collaborate with Olivier and the team as they usher in a new, modern era for today's businesses."

"The challenges of recent months have highlighted the existing trend towards remote and distributed working. In this world, conversations are vital and continuity of communications is critical," said Stuart Chapman, COO of Draper Esprit. "Combine this with the essential importance of cloud infrastructure and you have applications that also offer agility. Aircall has redefined the customer experience through its flexible and open platform, as it accelerates its growth, we're excited to see businesses all over the world discover the incredible value of Aircall."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection.

About DTCP

DTCP is an investment management group with $1.7 billion in assets under management and advisory from corporate and institutional investors, and a portfolio of over 60 companies. The group provides venture and growth capital, private equity, and advisory services to the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. It operates and invests in Europe, North America, and Asia out of its Hamburg, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, and Seoul offices. To learn more about DTCP, visit dtcp.capital, www.linkedin.com/dtcp-capital, or @dtcp_capital on Twitter.

