Airbus plans mid-decade demonstrator for hydrogen plane

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo pictured at the company's headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is poised to build a demonstrator for future hydrogen airplanes by mid-decade in co-operation with engine maker CFM International, industry sources said.

The planemaker has scheduled a news conference with "key engine partners" for 1400 GMT on Tuesday on the latest milestone in its plans to develop a zero-emission aircraft.

Airbus declined to comment.

The project is expected to feature a specially adapted version of current-generation engines in order to advance research on the project, which is part of global efforts to curb emissions in aviation.

CFM, the world's largest jet engine maker by the number of units sold, also declined to comment. It is jointly owned by General Electric and Safran.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)