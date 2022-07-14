Airborne SATCOM Market Share, Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players Covered in the Airborne SATCOM Market are Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Cobham Plc (the U.K.), Inmarsat Global Ltd. (The U.K.) General Dynamics Corporation (the U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (the U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), Raytheon Company (the U.S.), Viasat, Inc. (the U.S.), Thales Group (France), and among others.

Pune, India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airborne SATCOM market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing demand for lightweight SITCOM components during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, Airborne SATCOM Market, 2022-2029 It offers high-speed data and performance for transmission and is lightweight for airborne applications. The increasing focus on military communication solutions by the government is the major contributing factor. For instance, in May 2020, according to the European Defense Agency, awarded four years, USD 12.6 million contract to Airbus Defense and Space for the development of a new satellite framework for communication for civil and military missions.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Airborne SATCOM:

  • Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

  • L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (the U.S.)

  • Cobham Plc. (The U.K.)

  • Inmarsat Global Ltd. (The U.K.)

  • General Dynamics Corporation (the U.S.)

  • Honeywell International (the U.S.)

  • United Technologies Corporation (the U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruption to Hamper Growth

Companies are experiencing short-term operating challenges as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak's movement limitations. The financial resources of organizations are being diminished due to project delays caused by supply chain limitations and lack of site access caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The suspension of an ongoing installation or upgrade will have an impact on airborne SATCOM price and demand.

Segments-

By component, the market is segmented into transceivers, airborne radios, modem & routers, SATCOM Terminals, SATCOM Radomes, and others. On the basis of frequency, the market is segregated into Ka-band, Ku-band, X-band, C-band, S-band, L-band, and UHF-band. On the basis of platform, the market is fragmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and UAVs. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into commercial and government & defense. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Airborne SATCOM Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Component (Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems & Routers)

By Frequency (Ka-Band, Ku-band, X- band)

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Cobham Plc (the U.K.), Inmarsat Global Ltd. (The U.K.) General Dynamics Corporation (the U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (the U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), Raytheon Company (the U.S.), Viasat, Inc. (the U.S.), Thales Group (France), and among others.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

What does the Report Offer?

This report provides an analytical portrayal of the global market, current trends, and future projections to identify potential investment opportunities. The report includes a complete analysis of the global market share and information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Customized Solutions to Stimulate Growth

The global airborne SATCOM market is expected to grow due to growing technology during the projected period. The introduction of modern airborne SATCOM systems in commercial and military applications is driving demand for new aircraft. The demand for personalized SATCOM solutions is expanding due to the growing commercial and military aircraft inventory and growth in longer journeys and passenger traffic. Moreover, increasing high-altitude and medium-altitude adoption, with long endurance for military applications, is expected to drive the market forward.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Manufacturing Units to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global airborne SATCOM market share during the forecast period. The presence of manufacturing units, satellite communication systems, and aircraft manufacturers in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for UAVs in commercial and military applications is the major contributing factor.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for aircraft by countries such as India and China, and the adoption of high-frequency SATCOM solutions is expected to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Lucrative Opportunities

The competitive landscape section also contains a study of the market players' major development methods, share price, and position in the market. To expand their footprint in the airborne SATCOM industry, these companies have used a variety of techniques such as agreements, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and collaborations and agreements.

Industry Development-

  • January 2020: Raytheon Company announced the agreement with the U.S. Airforce worth USD 442.3 million to design SATCOM terminal for B-52 bomber and RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft.

