AirBnPeanut: Planters offers fans a chance to spend a weekend in 26-foot 'Nutmobile'

Planters is offering a chance to live inside a giant peanut, only you won't have to shell out a lot of money to do it.

The food company announced a contest where the grand prize is a two-night stay in the Planters Nutmobile, a 26-foot RV-style vehicle shaped like a giant peanut.

Inside the revamped Nutmobile contains all the necessary amenities including a bed, couches, a dining table and a flat-screen TV.

Along with staying in the Nutmobile, the winner and a guest will also receive a $1,500 travel stipend, as well as various Planters food items such as Cheez Balls, as well as themed items like a Planters robe and Mr. Peanut eye mask. The winner also gets to enjoy various activities such as kayaking and hiking.

Inside the revamped Planters Nutmobile.

Planters has set up a website where visitors can check in on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn more about how to book the Nutmobile. The retreat is scheduled for Oct. 1 to Oct. 3. The first person to get on the website and book the Nutmobile will earn the retreat for $3.59, the same price as a jar of Planters peanuts.

The vehicle will be parked along the waterfront in Duluth, Minnesota. The state is home to Hormel Foods, which closed a deal acquiring the Planters brand in June.

"As the Planters brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay,” said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing for the Planters brand, in a statement.

