Airbnb's most wished-for holiday rentals look very different this year

Every year, Airbnb releases its list of most wish-listed holiday rentals, comprising spectacular pool villas on tropical beaches and sprawling mansions in Mediterranean hotspots.

Its 2020 list has now been revealed - but, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, looks rather different this year...

While beautiful beachfront homes in Thailand and 17th-century Italian farmhouses usually make up the top 10, lockdown has seen Britons shift their priorities when it comes to dreaming about the perfect self-catering escape.

In fact, new research from Airbnb which delves into what we've been searching for since lockdown began on 23 March, has revealed that the top 10 most wished-for homes is now composed entirely of UK destinations.

What's more, Brits aren't just thinking about staying local but are seeking out unique, rural spaces too, proving that social distancing is set to be a future trend among holidaymakers.

Currently, travelling beyond a day trip is still not permitted (here's the latest government advice) and Airbnb homes in the UK can't be booked for stays before 3 July 2020, but it seems this hasn't stopped people dreaming about their next escape.

While Airbnb's data for 2019 showed that Grecian cave houses and beachfront villas in Brazil led the top 10, every property in the 2020 list is an English bolthole. These range from a forest lodge in Stoke on Trent to an oak cabin in Hemel Hempstead - and even a windmill in Kent.

With the list revealing that Brits are looking at rustic stays in idyllic settings surrounded by nature, Airbnb found that 70 per cent of the list was made up of lodges, cabins and glamping options, such as an off-grid geodesic dome that offers a 'back to basics' experience.

The top 10 most wish-listed homes for Brits on Airbnb during lockdown

1. Alton forest lodge, Staffordshire

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 12, £340 per night SEE INSIDE

2. Romantic oak cabin, Hertfordshire

Photo credit: Roger Robinson

Sleeps two, £110 per night SEE INSIDE

3. Secluded countryside lodge, Kent

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 2, £110 per night SEE INSIDE

4. Unique glamping experience, Cambridgeshire

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 2, £150 per night SEE INSIDE

5. Unique luxury cabin, Herefordshire

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 4, £90 per night SEE INSIDE

6. Converted shipping container in a private meadow, Devon

Photo credit: Rene Mansi

Sleeps 4, £90 per night SEE INSIDE

7. Private seaside retreat, Somerset

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 2, £95 per night SEE INSIDE

8. Old smock windmill, Kent

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 2, £175 per night SEE INSIDE

9. Beachfront house, Lancashire

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 15, £242 per night SEE INSIDE

10. Off-grid geodesic dome, Northumberland

Photo credit: Airbnb

Sleeps 2, £130 per night SEE INSIDE

