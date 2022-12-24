Airbnb for sale might be the most Florida house ever. It’s pink inside with flamingos

Ryan Ballogg
·3 min read

A luxury Airbnb listed for sale in Bradenton, Florida, brings a bold splash of pink to the local real estate market, and it’s catching the eyes of home lovers.

“It’s been fun seeing it go. It just shares like crazy,” said listing agent Lacie Johnson, a Realtor with Fine Properties in Sarasota, on the state’s Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

The 1925 home is Mediterranean Revival on the outside. On the inside, it’s all pastels and flamingos.

The “FUN home,” as it is listed on Airbnb, rents for around $250-$340 a night, depending on the season. The unusual interior includes lavishly decorated rooms that are ready-made backdrops for social media snaps, including a flamingo-themed bedroom; bright tropical wallpapers; a gumball machine, a record player and an arcade game, among other vintage touches.

Darline Martins, the owner, designer and property investor behind the colorful home, describes it: “Eclectic, a hint of mid century with a splash of Floridian Chic.”

More party-ready amusements await in the backyard. An artificial turf lawn is decked out with a pergola that includes swings and grilling space; a decorative concrete patio has a gas-powered fire pit with a semicircle seating area; there’s a giant chessboard and other yard games; and an above-ground pool and hot tub help complete the Florida vacation vibe.

The listing was recently shared on a Facebook page called “For the Love of Old Houses,” where it received over 4,700 reactions and 2,000 comments from fans of unusual homes.

Many onlookers were wowed by the bold design choices.

“Omg so dreamy,” one person remarked. “Obsessed.” “My DREAM home.” “What a happy place!” others added.

“Oh my Blanche Devereaux!” another said, name dropping the “Golden Girls” sitcom character who never shied away from vivid outfits and stayed in a tropical green and pink bedroom.

Some were less ready to embrace the home’s unapologetically pink flare, however.

“This is aggressively Florida,” one commenter said. “I could not stay here …i t would give me a headache,” another quipped. “Looks like what I would imagine as a psychedelic trip!” someone commented on the living room, which features soft pink walls and floral ceiling paper.

Despite the naysayers, many gave the home’s designer props for being bold.

“This person has a style and they EMBRACED IT,” one Facebook user said.

So how much would it cost you to stay in bachelorette party paradise, every night, forever?

The seller is asking $609,000 for the 1,468-square-foot, two bedroom, two bathroom home located at 2520 11th Avenue West in West Bradenton on a 7,501-square-foot lot.

The listing by Fine Properties in Sarasota says it was recently renovated inside and out and comes complete with all new appliances, furniture, wall and window treatments — plus the “epic decorations.”

If you still need a closer look, it’s not too late to stay for a night. Bookings remain available through 2023 on the home’s Airbnb page.

Check out the images of the property that have been making the rounds on social media by local photographer David Bruce Kawchack below.

A luxury Airbnb home in West Bradenton is catching eyes with its bold decor after it was recently listed for sale.
