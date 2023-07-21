Airbnb host ranks No. 1 in South Carolina — again. Why travelers love staying there

An Airbnb near popular South Carolina tourist attractions has been praised for its location — and now, it boasts the best host in the state.

The highest-ranking listing — an apartment aptly called “#1 SC Airbnb in Mt. Pleasant Old Village” — won the honor for the second time in a row. After topping the most recent list in 2021, host Perry Fant again made his mark on the state’s short-term rental scene, Airbnb wrote in a July 13 report.

The winning Airbnb was praised for its location near popular tourist attractions.

The getaway destination is in Mount Pleasant, a town near fan-favorite beaches and the vacation hot spot of Charleston. Some Airbnb customers raved that the apartment was close to those places while also having a peaceful setting.

Despite being in a historic neighborhood that dates back centuries, the winning Airbnb said it offers travelers up-to-date amenities.

“Everything inside is modern & was bought brand new and installed, equipped & decorated in July 2018,” the listing said. “It has everything you need, just like home. All you need to bring is a beach towel/chair, your clothes, toothbrush & paste.”

The Airbnb said it offers toiletries and modern amenities to travelers who stay there.

Fant was named No. 1 in South Carolina after Airbnb said it “set a high bar” in its search for the top host in each state.

“Hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings in the following categories: cleanliness, check-in and communication,” the rental company wrote. “To raise the bar even further, we set the minimum number of reviews at 100.”

In states where more than one person met the criteria of “most hospitable” host, the total amount of reviews was used as a tiebreaker. Similar metrics were used in 2021, when Fant also reigned supreme in South Carolina, McClatchy News reported.

This time around, Fant’s Mount Pleasant apartment has reached 4.98 out of five stars. In addition to location, visitors gave the Airbnb host nods for keeping a clean space and being an effective communicator about their trips.

The apartment — which has two beds, one bathroom and a kitchen — lists for about $200 per night. Fant co-hosts the property with Paige Fant, Airbnb told McClatchy News in an email.

