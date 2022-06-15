Airbnb guest ‘creeped out’ after alleged discovery of hidden cameras

airbnb hidden cameras

A woman took to Twitter to warn the public after becoming concerned that there could be hidden cameras in her Airbnb.

Twitter user @foxytaughtyou shared the following thread to document her experience at an Airbnb in Philadelphia. She claims that the Airbnb had excessive sprinklers placed throughout the house, which she and her friend later thought were hidden cameras.

We noticed these “sprinklers” CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people. Luckily it was a girls trip so I wasn’t having intercourse… but I was naked and had to change in this room😣 pic.twitter.com/9SHPLUEpkg — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

“I’ve never seen a sprinkler on the wall,” a Twitter user replied.

The woman also clarified specific facts of the story within the Twitter thread.

“The Airbnb was listed under a business name and we never met the owner. Every time we tried calling them, even at our arrival, they’ll never answer the phone,” @foxytaughtyou tweeted. “They only respond through message, so we do not know how they look, sound or if it’s a male or female.”

Distractify reported that an Airbnb representative said the company worked with Philadelphia police to investigate the TikToker’s claims. According to Distractify, the rep said no hidden cameras were found, but Airbnb fully refunded the guest.

That said, followers can learn from @foxytaughtyou’s experience and how to check for hidden cameras in an Airbnb — if that is a concern — and how to stay safe.

@foxytaughtyou HIDDEN CAMERAS IN AIR BNB!!!!!!!!!!! WE HAVE NO UPDATE ON THIS CASE I WANT ANSWERS!!!!! ♬ original sound – Foxytaughtyou

The woman claims that after she and her friend returned to the Airbnb from a late night out, they fell asleep on the couch; the two realized that a camera was placed on the ceiling above the sofa when they woke up and noticed a suspicious object above them.

“We were absolutely creeped out when we saw this. It seems like they tried to hide it, but I don’t know. It just looks weird. It’s a hole in the ceiling with a camera,” @foxytaughtyou said. “I don’t know how anyone in the past didn’t notice this camera, but we did.”

@foxytaughtyou then explains how she and her friend looked through the rest of the house to find anything else that raised red flags. She claims the two conducted “flash tests” with their phone cameras on some of the sprinklers.

A flash test is a safety tactic where people shine their flashlights over any object they might consider to be hiding a camera to see if blue or red light is reflected — indicating a camera lens.

Later in her Twitter thread, @foxytaughtyou claims that Airbnb did not refund her. Instead, the company allegedly placed her and her friend in a different Airbnb. The woman also claims that the pair reported their case to Airbnb Support and the Philadelphia police, but they have yet to receive an update on their reporting.

“We were so creeped out that we just packed our s*** and left,” @foxytaughtyou said in her TikTok. “Please be careful at these Airbnbs. Please pay attention. Make sure there’s no cameras in there.”

While the @foxytaughtyou’s safety message is worth keeping in mind, the Airbnb rep told Distractify that the Philadelphia Police Department did not find any cameras on the property.

“Today, we spoke directly with the lead detective from the Philadelphia Police Department who responded to the complaint and investigated the property,” the Airbnb rep told the outlet. “He confirmed that he did not find any hidden or undisclosed cameras and that the fire sprinklers had regular sprinkler heads.”

