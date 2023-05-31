AirAsia X Berhad (KLSE:AAX) shareholders have earned a 216% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the AirAsia X Berhad (KLSE:AAX) share price has soared 216% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 140% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 61% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for AirAsia X Berhad

AirAsia X Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, AirAsia X Berhad's revenue grew by 91%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 216% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

If you are thinking of buying or selling AirAsia X Berhad stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AirAsia X Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 216% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AirAsia X Berhad you should know about.

But note: AirAsia X Berhad may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

