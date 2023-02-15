Air New Zealand resumes services to all airports after cyclone-led cancellations

(Reuters) - Air New Zealand resumed services to all airports on Wednesday, including those in the heavily impacted regions of New Plymouth, Napier, and Gisborne, after Cyclone Gabrielle led to 821 flight cancellations and affected 49,000 customers.

The airline experienced minor disruptions in the morning during the resumption of services as it worked through operationalising the routes, it said.

The nation's biggest carrier on Tuesday was forced to halt domestic and international operations from Auckland due to increased gusty winds in the afternoon, which also led to a further 300 cancelled services.

"With aircraft and crew displaced around the network, our morning operations were a little bumpy. But we are largely back in the swing of things today," the airline's Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said.

The cyclone moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, with authorities beginning to assess the impact of floods, landslides, and high winds that left three people dead and displaced thousands from their homes.

This is the second weather event to hit the Antipodean nation, and has caused significant flooding in Auckland, its largest city.

The carrier also said it added extra services to multiple cities to its international network, as well as additional domestic services between Christchurch and Auckland.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

    Concerned Vietnam-based exporters are seeking to ensure they comply with a U.S. ban on imported products using raw materials from China's Xinjiang as lucrative trade in goods like garments and solar panels comes under closer scrutiny in Washington. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits Vietnam this week, executives and other people familiar with the situation said some industries in Vietnam may be importing, sometimes unwittingly, raw material from Xinjiang - or might find it hard to prove they were not doing so. The U.S. embassy in Hanoi had no comment on the issue and the matter was not on the official list of topics that Tai planned to discuss with the Vietnamese government, according to a media statement.