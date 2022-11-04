Air Valves Market Size & Revenue by 2027 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Valves market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Air Valves market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Air Valves market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The global Air Valves market size was valued at USD 367.24 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period, reaching USD 541.69 million by 2027.

Segmentation by Types: -

Single Air Valves

Double Air Valves

Segmentation by Applications: -

Agriculture

Industrial

Water Supply

Waste Water

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Yamada

A.R.I. Valves

MATholding Group

VAG

AVK

Val-Matic

Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL)

Cla-Val

SAFE Air Valve

Armas

