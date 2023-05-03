Air travel chaos looms as US keeps 5G altimeter refit deadline

An American Airlines plane leaves a runway

The US will not delay a deadline for airlines to refit planes with new sensors to address possible 5G interference, despite concerns the cut-off date could cause travel disruption.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday that airlines were told the 1 July deadline remained in place.

Airlines have warned that they will not be able to meet the deadline and may be forced to ground some planes.

Telecoms firms have previously delayed 5G rollout to allow airlines to adapt.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and aviation companies have previously raised concerns that C-Band spectrum 5G wireless could interfere with aircraft altimeters, which measure a plane's height above the ground.

In a call with airline companies on Tuesday, Mr Buttigieg called on them to work aggressively to retrofit their planes before the deadline, according to the Reuters news agency.

Concerns about 5G interference led to some disruptions at US airports last year.

Major tech companies, like Verizon and AT&T agreed last year to delay the rollout of 5G technology until 1 July 2023 to allow airlines time to retrofit their altimeters.

The decision came after several other previous delays.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade group representing more than 100 airlines that fly in and out of the US, has said that the decision to not extend the deadline makes summer disruptions more likely.

"Supply chain issues make it unlikely that all aircraft can be upgraded by the 1 July deadline, threatening operational disruptions during the peak northern summer travel season," the organisation said on Tuesday, adding that the estimated cost to upgrade planes is $638m (£511m).

"Airlines did not create this situation. They are victims of poor government planning and coordination," Nick Careen, from IATA, said.

Airlines have previously said they want 5G signals to be excluded from "the approximate two miles of airport runways at affected airports as defined by the FAA".

Phone companies have spent tens of billions of dollars on upgrading their networks to deploy the 5G technology, which they say brings much faster internet services and greater connectivity.

Technology companies have said 5G is safe and have accused the aviation industry of fearmongering and distorting facts.

Graphic showing how 5G signal could interfere with aviation

In a separate development, the FAA on Tuesday proposed new rules for many Boeing aircrafts due to the possibility of new 5G interference.

The proposed rules affect nearly 20,000 planes worldwide. They require revised flight manuals, bans on some landings, and new operating procedures for landings and approaches when dealing with 5G interference.

A representative for Boeing told Reuters that the company "continues to work with suppliers, regulators, the airlines and telecom companies to ensure long-term stability and help mitigate operational restrictions where possible".