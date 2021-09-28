Air Transat named World's Best Leisure Airline once again

The carrier has led the ranking since 2018

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat is pleased to announce that it has taken the title of World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the fourth time.

"Receiving this award once more is particularly significant this year, as the travel industry is just beginning to pick up under completely new circumstances. Knowing that the Air Transat experience still holds a place in the hearts of travellers fills me with pride and ambition for the future," says Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Transat. She adds: "But above all, this award solidifies the professionalism and dedication of our employees who make our star shine every day and whom I thank warmly."

"Air Transat's achievement of being named the World's Best Leisure Airline for the fourth time is remarkable," adds Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive Officer at Skytrax. "It is great recognition for all Air Transat front-line staff who are clearly delivering great customer satisfaction."

The Air Transat experience

Air Transat will be serving Canada, the United States, Europe and the South in the coming months with a new-generation fleet made up of the greenest aircraft in their category, the Airbus A321neoLR.

The carrier will also continue to distinguish itself with its warm and friendly experience at every step of the customer journey, from the booking process to the return, with features like its exclusive Club Class combining comfort and personalized service, inviting Economy Class, Kids Club created especially for globetrotters aged 2 to 11, and Option Plus upgrade for travellers seeking an enhanced experience on board.

About the World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards were created in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global airline passenger satisfaction survey. The survey collects travellers' opinions on 300 airlines over a 9-month period and in 100 countries. Airlines are ranked according to about 40 criteria, from check-in and boarding to staff service and seat comfort, cleanliness and in-flight entertainment. This year's survey polled over 21 million passengers worldwide. To learn more about the World Airline Awards, visit www.worldairlineawards.com.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that has achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked 2nd Travel and Leisure Company and 57th overall on Forbes World's Best Employers List

Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Ranked as Canada's 21st best corporate citizen by Corporate Knights

