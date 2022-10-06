ReportLinker

Forecasts by Component (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Others), by System (Airspace Management, ATC, ATFM, AIM), by Airport Size (Large, Medium, Small), by End-use (Tactical, Commercial) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

New York, Oct. 06, 2022





The Air Traffic Management Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Major Airports and International Hubs Across the Globe Continue To Expand



While major airports and international hubs continue to expand, providing integrated air traffic control services from the current tower facility may be a problem, as it may be too limited for the number of controllers required or because of the growth of the airport it can no longer have the best overview of all runways. On the other hand, it can be difficult to remain cost-effective at small airports, as their low volumes do not generally warrant the operation of full air traffic control services from the tower on site. A solution to these challenges is to digitize air traffic control functions.





Strict Regulatory Requirements Likely to Hamper Market Growth



One of the main factors limiting the expansion of the ATM sector is strict regulatory requirements. There are regulatory agencies in several nations that oversee the safety standards related to flying aircraft. For instance, the safety regulation division of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) oversees the regulatory function for the airworthiness certification and registration of ATM components and services, the licencing of individuals and organisations engaged in the maintenance of these components, and the approval and oversight of ATM operating standards. Additionally, this branch conducts audits and inspections of airports, airport vendors, and inflight service providers. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has also established rules that must be followed globally. To maintain the security of aircraft operations and reduce the dangers brought on by faulty components, all aircraft systems and components must adhere to the regulatory standards established by the ICAO.







To meet all safety standards and create the best possible air traffic management systems, ATM component makers must abide by these strict laws and regulations. The market’s expansion is also being hampered by rising cyber threats and increased demand from homeland security to limit air management systems’ access to airspace.





Segments Covered in the Report





Component



• Communication



• Navigation



• Surveillance



• Others





System



• Airspace Management



• ATC



• ATFM



• AIM





Airport Size



• Large



• Medium



• Small





End-use



• Tactical



• Commercial





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• Singapore



• Thailand



• Malaysia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Air Traffic Management Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation



• BAE Systems



• Frequentis



• Honeywell International Inc.



• INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.



• Intelcan Technosystems Inc.



• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



• Leidos



• Leonardo S.p.A.



• Northrop Grumman



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Saab AB



• Searidge Technologies



• SITA



• Thales





Overall world revenue for Air Traffic Management Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$10 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





