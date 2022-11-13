Russia hammers away in Donbas - 'It's just hell there' – while Ukrainians dance in Kherson: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Kremlin may have given up control of the crucial port city of Kherson, but the battle for the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine remained unrelenting and brutal Sunday.

The region is comprised of two "oblasts" – provinces Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia had assumed almost entire control of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk prior to the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive 2 1/2 months ago. Ukrainian forces have since liberated a small area in Luhansk while Russia continues to push forward in Donetsk.

Russia’s defense ministry said its forces were advancing into multiple villages southwest of Donetsk city.

"It's just hell there," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of Donetsk. "There are extremely brutal battles there every day. But our units defend themselves bravely, withstand the terrible pressure of the occupiers, and maintain our defense lines."

Zelenskyy pledged that more occupied cities would soon be retaken. Ultimately even Crimea, held by the Russians since 2014, will fall, he said.

"We will definitely see how people with Ukrainian flags, which they keep there, will meet the Ukrainian forces," he said. "There will be hundreds of them on the streets on the day of liberation."

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Latest developments:

►Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sought to temper the excitement over Kherson. “We are winning battles on the ground, but the war continues,” he said.

►Aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin have tried to distance him from the Kherson retreat. "The defense minister (made) the decision, I have nothing to say about this," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

'ART CAN HEAL': Banksy appears to go on the offensive with moving murals in war-torn Ukraine

In Kherson, a third day of jubilation amid devastation

Ukrainians waved flags and danced in the streets of the liberated port city of Kherson for the third consecutive day Sunday, elated residents shrugging off air-raid sirens that blared across their city and most of the country. The government urged residents to take cover in shelters during the alert, which came as regional officials worked to restore power and water to Kherson and scores of nearby villages abandoned by retreating Russian forces.

Military personnel worked to clear the region of mines the Russians left behind. Almost 2,000 trip wires, mines and unexploded ammunition had already been removed late Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Please, dear citizens of Kherson, be careful and inform the police or rescuers about any suspicious objects you see," Zelenskyy said in a national address. "Please remain vigilant of your own safety."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live Ukraine updates: Russia pushes ahead in Donbas; Kherson rejoices

    Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on with their effort to push out Moscow’s invasion force. “It’s a new year for us now,” said Karina Zaikina, 24, who wore on her coat a yellow-and-blue ribbon in Ukraine’s national colors.