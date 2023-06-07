Air quality worsens in Kansas City. Alert issued for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution

For the third day in a row, the Kansas City area is under an orange air quality alert as an unhealthy level of ozone pollution is expected on Wednesday, according to the Mid-America Regional Council’s daily SkyCast.

The metro’s air quality appears to be getting worse too.

The Air Quality Index, which estimates the presence of ozone in parts per billion, has gone from 101 on Monday to 108 on Tuesday and 126 on Wednesday, according to the SkyCast.

That places Kansas City in the middle of an orange ozone alert, which indicates that the amount of pollution in the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with heart problems or respiratory disease like asthma and allergies, according to MARC.

When the Air Quality Index reaches 151 or higher, a red ozone alert is issued, indicating that the amount of pollution is considered unhealthy for everyone.

On orange alert days, people with health problems are encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Active children and adults should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

People with health problems may be affected more by the pollution, which can cause wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing.

On ozone alert days, people are encouraged to walk, carpool, bike or use public transportation. People should also wait to refuel their car until after 7 p.m., as well as avoid mowing until the next green SkyCast is issued.