Air quality in New Westminster, B.C., worse than New Delhi as pier fire adds to wildfire smoke

Smoke blowing into parts of southern B.C. for the past three days has been so bad it landed Vancouver in the top three spots on a list of major cities that have the worst air quality in the world.

And the smoke from Washington State wildfires keeps coming.

Right now Vancouver sits in second spot, with air quality that's deemed "unhealthy" at a rating of 160 on the website IQ Air. Vancouver's air is worse to breath than air in Los Angeles, but not as hazardous as Portland's rated at 305.

The air quality index is a scale that alerts people to unhealthy levels of pollutants included tiny particulate matter that can be inhaled into the lungs. At levels found in Vancouver, people are urged to shelter indoors, especially given the risk to health from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And Vancouver isn't the worst place to breathe in B.C.

On Sunday New Westminster's waterfront park caught fire spewing more smoke as fire crews sprayed the creosote-fuelled flames that are still smouldering and belching toxins over the Fraser River.

By Tuesday that made New Westminster's air quality worse than New Delhi, India, with 21 million resident. It's worse than Vancouver on Wednesday.

'Not much more my lungs can take'

Smoke from southern wildfires coupled with the Pier Park fire created a "double whammy," said Christopher Carlsten, a doctor and professor who heads the University of British Columbia's respiratory medicine department.

He says he's never seen the Pacific Northwest — from Oregon to southern B.C. — so smoky for so long.

"I am confident that's unprecedented," said Carlsten. "It's certainly extremely, extremely unusual."

Air quality is triggering his patients — and probably anybody with underlying respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or a heart conditions.

For Shelley Watson of New Westminster, the choking smoke and haze was already unbearable.

Then a fire broke out at Pier Park near her home. By Tuesday, Watson was forced to flee the city to calm her raging headache and cough.

"There's not much more that my lungs can take as far as the toxicity of this smoke," she said.

Watson runs four fans, two air conditioners with jams towels under the doors — but the acrid smoke continues to seep into her home.

"When [the creosote smell] first hits you are just horrified by how awful it is," said Watson.

She says in a croaky voice she can barely see the Pattullo Bridge, usually visible out her window.

